ICC introduces new 16-week post-pregnancy return-to-play framework

To ensure a safe and sustainable return to cricket for women players post-pregnancy, the ICC on Monday announced guidelines to cover their early recovery after birth, structured training, and conditioning during a 16-week window before the comeback.

The 'Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines' for female cricketers, outline a six 'R's framework: Ready, Review, Restore, Recondition, Return and Refine.

"The approach covers early recovery after birth, medical and wellbeing reviews, gradual return to structured training, cricket-specific conditioning, return to play and ongoing monitoring once a player is back in the cricket environment," the ICC stated in a press release.

The document speaks about having a dedicated 'Case Manager' for the players returning to competitive cricket post pregnancy.

The Case Officer should be either a doctor or a physiotherapist.

The early review would include comprise focus on psychological support in the players' adjustment to life as a mother, followed by graded reintroduction of strength-based training. After eight weeks of these assessments, the player will return to running in collaboration with a doctor and physio.

A thorough monitoring of any symptoms including musculoskeletal and pelvic floor issues is done before the player is given the go ahead to return to action.

"No player should have to choose between motherhood and representing her country at the highest level. The ICC's Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are an important step in creating a more supportive and informed environment across the game," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

"As women's cricket continues to grow globally, it is essential that we protect player welfare, retain talented athletes and strengthen pathways for current and future generations. These Guidelines reflect our commitment to building a game where women can thrive, both on and off the field," he added.

The ICC said its Guidelines are designed to be in line with local legislation, while supporting player welfare through "practical, physical and psychological guidance." India's labour laws allow a six month paid maternity leave for women.

The drafting of the Guidelines was led by ICC Medical Advisory Committee member, and Australia Team Doctor, Dr. Philippa Inge.

Dr Inge's recommendations include flexible training environments, continued access to facilities and services, childcare advice, suitable spaces for feeding or caring for babies at playing venues, and travel support, where possible.

"The ICC's Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are designed to show players that having a baby doesn't need to be the end of their career, and what we're aiming to do with this policy is allow Member nations to facilitate the return to cricket for their players," she said.

The West Indies' Afy Fletcher, who is competing at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup after giving birth to her son in 2021, believes these Guidelines will lead to more players being in a position to return to cricket after pregnancy.

"It gives you a chance to have your family and then return, so I think that's one of the best things they could have done for women's cricket," she said.

Of her own return to cricket, Fletcher said: "Physical recovery was challenging but, more than that, I struggled to leave my child and miss creating precious moments.

"That's why every moment I play on the field is driven by him. Every player's journey is different, but you have to have strong support, get healthy and trust the process.