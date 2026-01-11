U19 World Cup 2026 warm-ups: Sooryavanshi shines as rain disrupts build-up

The road to the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 gathered pace on Saturday as 10 teams took the field for warm-up matches across Zimbabwe and Namibia, though wet weather ensured that nearly half the fixtures ended without a result.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again grabbed the spotlight with a blistering innings against Scotland, while Tanzania produced an eye-catching performance ahead of their tournament debut. Elsewhere, rain frustrated hosts Zimbabwe, West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Bangladesh, limiting valuable match practice ahead of the showpiece event.

Sooryavanshi sets the tone as India dominate

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his remarkable run of form, narrowly missing out on a century as India thrashed Scotland by 121 runs via the DLS method in Bulawayo.

The 14-year-old smashed 96 off just 50 balls, lacing his innings with nine fours and seven sixes. Coming on the back of scores of 68 and 127 against South Africa in the build-up to the tournament, Sooryavanshi once again underlined why he is one of the most talked-about prospects in the competition.

Brief scores: India piled up an imposing 374 for eight in their allotted 50 overs, with Vihaan Malhotra (77), Aaron Varghese (61) and Abhigyan Kundu (55) also registering half-centuries. Scotland’s response was curtailed by rain, leaving them a revised target of 234 from 24 overs. Despite a steady start, they were bowled out for 112 as Khilan Patel (3 for 4) and Deepesh Devendran (3 for 14) ripped through the middle order.

India v Scotland at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

India 374/8 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 96, Vihaan Malhotra 77; Ollie Jones 4/70, George Cutler 1/26)

Scotland 112/9 (rev) in 23.2 overs (Theo Robinson 30, Manu Saraswat 23 not out; Khilan Patel (3/4), Deepesh Devendran (3/14)

Result: India beat Scotland by 121 runs (DLS method)

Tanzania impress ahead of tournament debut

Tanzania delivered one of the standout performances of the day, defeating Japan by 81 runs in Windhoek to signal their intent ahead of their maiden Under-19 World Cup appearance.

Captain Laksh Bakrania led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 53 and backing it up with two wickets. Tanzania recovered from a shaky start of 17 for three to post 204 for nine, with Karim Kiseto (34) and Augustine Mwamele (23) providing useful support.

Japan struggled to cope with Tanzania’s disciplined bowling attack in the chase and were dismissed for just 45, with Raymond Francis claiming three for seven in a dominant display.

Gill century cut short by rain in Harare

Amrinder Gill was in fine touch for the USA, striking a composed century against co-hosts Zimbabwe before rain brought an early end to the match in Harare.

Gill’s 118-ball knock featured 15 boundaries and guided the USA to 174 for four from 33.2 overs. Captain Utkarsh Srivastava added 30, while Dhruv Patel took two wickets for Zimbabwe before the weather intervened and forced abandonment.

West Indies and Ireland denied game time

Rain also played spoilsport in Windhoek, where West Indies’ warm-up clash against Ireland was washed out after the Caribbean side were bowled out for 246.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew top-scored with a fluent 81, while Isra-El Morton (36), Jonathan Van Lange (28) and Zachary Carter (26) chipped in. Luke Murray was the pick of the Ireland bowlers with three for 39, but persistent rain meant Ireland did not get a chance to bat.

Siddiki anchors Bangladesh before washout

In Masvingo, Bangladesh’s Kalam Siddiki showed resilience with an unbeaten 71 in a rain-curtailed match against Pakistan.

After losing both openers early, Siddiki steadied the innings with a six-boundary knock from 98 balls, though Bangladesh were restricted to 152 for seven in 36.3 overs as Ali Raza claimed three wickets. With the weather worsening, Pakistan did not bat and the match was abandoned.

Wet start but positives for teams

With three of the five warm-up matches ending without a result, teams were left searching for rhythm ahead of the tournament proper. However, individual performances — particularly from Sooryavanshi, Bakrania and Gill — provided encouraging signs as the countdown to the Under-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe continues.

Brief scores of warm-up matches in ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026 Ireland v West Indies at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek West Indies 246 in 42.5 overs (Jewel Andrew 81, Isra-El Morton 36; Luke Murray 3/39, Thomas Ford 2/38) Ireland did not bat Result: Match abandoned Japan v Tanzania at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek Tanzania 204/9 in 50 overs (Laksh Bakrania 53 not out, Karim Kiseto 34; Nihar Parmar 3/15, Kazuma Kato-Stafford 2/32) The warm-up phase resumes on Tuesday, with Pakistan set to face the USA in Bulawayo, while Bangladesh travel to Harare to take on Scotland, hoping for clearer skies and uninterrupted preparation.

Japan 45 (rev) in 14.3 overs (Nikhil Pol 12, Montgomery Hinze 7 not out; Raymond Francis 3/7, Laksh Bakrania 2/13)

Result: Tanzania beat Japan by 81 runs (DLS method)

Pakistan v Bangladesh at Masvingo Sports Club, Masvingo

Bangladesh 152/7 in 36.3 overs (Kalam Siddiki 71 not out, Rizan Hossan 18; Ali Raza 3/34, Mohammad Seyam 1/7)

Pakistan did not bat

Result: Match abandoned

Zimbabwe v USA at Old Hararians, Harare

USA 174/4 in 33.2 overs (Amrinder Gill 100, Utkarsh Srivastava 30; Dhruv Patel 2/15, Panashe Mazai 1/22)

Zimbabwe did not bat

Result: Match abandoned