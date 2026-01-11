IND vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India and New Zealand are locking horns today in the opening ODI of a three-match series, with the hosts keen to fine-tune combinations while maintaining momentum in the longer format.

The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to field first. Captain's take after toss: Shubman Gill (India): We will bowl first. Try different combinations, try to see which suits us best, a challenge to bowl under dew. Looks like it will be a bit easier to bat under lights with the dew coming in. Playing a bit of VH matches, everyone looks in good form. The environment is good in the team. We'[re going with 6 bowlers. Sundar, Jadeja and Kuldeep the spinner. Siraj, Prasidh and Hrashit the pacers. Michael Bracewell (New Zealand): We would have bowled first, but happy to bat. We have been used to the weather and have some great net sessions. It's a big series for us, a proud moment every time we play for New Zealand. We're playing a WC in India and it's a big advantage for us. New faces, but some experience as well. Might play a bit lower - Kristian Clarke makes his debut today, Aditya Ashok is our main spinner India vs New Zealand playing 11 for 1st ODI: India's playing vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna New Zealand's first playing 11 vs India: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok

But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI broadcasting details Country / Region TV Live Telecast Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App / Website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now / Sky Go Australia Fox Sports / Channel 7 Kayo Sports Middle East BeIN Sports BeIN Connect Africa SuperSport SuperSport App Europe (Selected) Local Sports Channels YuppTV

India vs New Zealand today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI take place?

The first match of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday (January 11).

What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

BCA Stadium in Vadodara will host the India vs New Zealand first ODI match on January 11.

What is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live toss time?

The toss for the first ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place at 1 pm IST.

What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live match will begin at 1.30 pm IST.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in India?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.