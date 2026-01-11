IND vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?
The live telecast for the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on Star Sports Network in India
India and New Zealand are locking horns today in the opening ODI of a three-match series, with the hosts keen to fine-tune combinations while maintaining momentum in the longer format.
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.
|India vs New Zealand 1st ODI broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Live Telecast
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App / Website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go / NOW
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now / Sky Go
|Australia
|Fox Sports / Channel 7
|Kayo Sports
|Middle East
|BeIN Sports
|BeIN Connect
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|Europe (Selected)
|Local Sports Channels
|YuppTV
India vs New Zealand today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details
When will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI take place?
The first match of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday (January 11).
What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?
BCA Stadium in Vadodara will host the India vs New Zealand first ODI match on January 11.
What is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live toss time?
The toss for the first ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place at 1 pm IST.
What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match?
The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live match will begin at 1.30 pm IST.
Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in India?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 12:29 PM IST