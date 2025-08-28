Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 08:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WCL 2025 smashes viewership records despite no IND vs PAK cricket match

WCL 2025 smashes viewership records despite no IND vs PAK cricket match

The World Championship of Legends 2025 drew 409 million viewers worldwide, fuelled by AB de Villiers' comeback and record-breaking finals viewership.

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers comeback performance in WCL 2025

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 has emerged as one of the most-watched cricket leagues in the world, attracting an extraordinary 409 million viewers globally — a 20 per cent surge from last season. Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the tournament has positioned itself as the “Legends World Cup”, combining nostalgia with fierce competition.
 
No India-Pakistan clash, yet unprecedented buzz
 
Much of the pre-tournament hype revolved around the possibility of an India-Pakistan face-off. Though the much-anticipated clash did not materialise, the speculation alone helped drive record-breaking conversations across platforms. WCL’s reach soared across broadcast and digital media, with July witnessing relentless chatter on Instagram, YouTube, and X.
 
 
The tournament also owed much of its global spotlight to the comeback of AB de Villiers, whose performances reignited fan excitement and kept WCL trending across India. 

Also Read

Rashid Khan, Rashid

Afghanistan vs Pakistan in Sharjah tri-series ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Duleep Trophy schedule 2025-26

Duleep Trophy 2025 preview: Squads, schedule and streaming details

R Ashwin

16 years, 5 storms: R Ashwin's most talked moments in IPL history

Ashwin CSK

Ashwin stuns fans with IPL retirement, opens door to overseas leagues

Dream11

Domestic Leagues to European Cricket: Real-Money Gaming ban sparks ripples

 
Finals deliver record ratings
 
The final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions turned into a global blockbuster. In the UK, it ranked among the most-watched programmes on Sony Max, while in Pakistan it recorded a TRP of 6.1, surpassing the viewership of several bilateral series. In India, AB de Villiers’ heroics ensured that the final became a talking point across major platforms.
 
The golden era revived
 
With its pool of iconic players, WCL has become a celebration of cricket’s golden age, rekindling fan memories while offering competitive action. Its strong foothold in the UK market, backed by record engagement across Asia, has given the league a distinctive global appeal.
 
Organisers have confirmed plans to expand by adding two new teams in the near future, signalling further growth. For fans, the WCL is no longer just an exhibition of former stars — it has evolved into the ultimate platform for cricket nostalgia and entertainment.

More From This Section

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke undergoes skin cancer surgery

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan's counter-attacking ton rescues Mumbai in Buchi Babu Clash

Team India

Key support staff member ends nearly decade-long stint with Team India

Will O'rourke

New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke ruled out for 3 months with stress fracture

Rohit Sharma

Test cricket is challenging and draining, demands longevity: Rohit Sharma

Topics : Cricket News AB de Villiers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon