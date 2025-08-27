Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Domestic Leagues to European Cricket: Real-Money Gaming ban sparks ripples

Domestic Leagues to European Cricket: Real-Money Gaming ban sparks ripples

Dream11 exit after India's gaming ban leaves state leagues, IPL, broadcasters and European cricket facing major financial losses and sponsorship gaps

Dream11

The European Cricket Network (ECN), a league of local clubs across the continent including England, paused its tour from August 25 after Dream11 pulled its sponsorship.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ban on real-money fantasy gaming platforms has begun reshaping the cricketing ecosystem far beyond India. After Dream11 withdrew its sponsorship of the Indian team, domestic leagues, franchises, broadcasters and even European cricket are grappling with the fallout of a law that has shut down one of sport’s most aggressive revenue streams.
 
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares to float a new sponsorship tender, smaller state T20 leagues from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to Mumbai and Delhi face an uncertain future. These tournaments, heavily dependent on fantasy gaming platforms and offshore betting sites, are suddenly without their biggest backers.
 
 
Why the story matters
 
For years, fantasy platforms like Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL) and My11Circle kept users engaged year-round by linking themselves with domestic leagues, IPL franchises, and international athletes.
 
The collapse of this sponsorship model is now likely to hit players, broadcasters, and even advertisers. Cricketers from MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj had signed on as ambassadors, while Bollywood stars fronted campaigns. Advertising agencies warn that without fantasy platforms, ad slots may be filled but not at the same premium.

The numbers involved
  • Indian gaming market value (2023): Rs 33,000 crore (PwC estimate)
  • Projected 2028 value (before ban): Rs 66,000 crore
  • Estimated loss to BCCI and IPL franchises: Up to Rs 1,000 crore
  • Dream11 revenue (2023): Rs 3,380 crore
  • Dream11 ad spend (2023): Rs 2,960 crore
 
Industry voices like ad guru Prahlad Kakkar point out how the money created a cycle of hype. “They had so much money and they could spend on big names. It is a chicken-and-egg case—do you wait for the market to explode or invest because the market should explode? It became popular because you could advertise.” 
 
Beyond India: The European fallout
 
The repercussions have crossed borders. The European Cricket Network (ECN), a league of local clubs across the continent including England, paused its tour from August 25 after Dream11 pulled its sponsorship. Dan Weston, ECN’s founder, called the decision a devastating blow at a time when cricket was growing rapidly in Europe, with Italy qualifying for the T20 World Cup.
 
“Fantasy sports provided unmatched financial support to grassroots cricket in Europe. With this ban, much of that progress feels shattered,” Weston told the BBC.
 
The big picture
 
The end of fantasy gaming sponsorship exposes cricket’s deep financial dependence on a single industry. While the BCCI will likely replace lost sponsorship revenue, state leagues, broadcasters, and European cricket initiatives may struggle.
 
For players, the absence of high-paying endorsement contracts is a setback; for leagues, it is a fight for survival. What began as a regulation to curb gambling-like platforms has cascaded into a global cricket story—where the absence of fantasy money could redraw the map of the sport’s commercial future.

Topics : Cricket News Domestic cricket

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

