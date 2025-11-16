Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / What is highest successful run chase, lowest defended total in Kolkata Test

What is highest successful run chase, lowest defended total in Kolkata Test

The highest successful run chase at the Eden Gardens dates back more than 20 years, when India chased down 117 against South Africa in 2004

What is highest successful run chase, lowest defended total in Kolkata Test

What is highest successful run chase, lowest defended total in Kolkata Test?

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The first Test between India and South Africa is expected to produce a result on the third day itself after 27 wickets fell across the first two days at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Trailing by 20 runs at the start of their second innings, South Africa managed to build a lead of more than 85 runs, but in doing so, the visitors lost seven wickets.
 
With the Kolkata wicket showing all kinds of demons — variable bounce and sharp turn for spinners — India, who are without the services of Shubman Gill, will be hoping to pick up the remaining three wickets quickly.  Check India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
 
This brings forth two key questions: What is the highest successful run chase at the Eden Gardens? And what is the lowest total successfully defended at this venue?
 
Historically, the Kolkata pitch has aided spinners, and many remember how India stunned Australia in 2001 after being asked to follow on.
 
The highest successful run chase at the Eden Gardens dates back more than 20 years, when India chased down 117 against South Africa in 2004. The second-highest chase at the venue is 79, achieved by India against England in 1993. 
Highest successful run chase at Eden Gardens in Kolkata
Winning Team Losing team Year Runs chased
India South Africa 2004 117
India England 1993 79
England India 2012 41
Australia India 1969 39
  Meanwhile, the lowest defended total at this historic venue came in 1972, when India defended 192 against England. 
Lowest defended target at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
Target Defended by Versus Year
192 India England 1972
231 Australia India 1956
279 Pakistan India 1999
 

More From This Section

IND vs SA Day 3

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st Test Day 3: Bavuma hits fifty; Proteas lead by over 110 runs

All you need to know about of traded, released and retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction

IPL retentions: Full list of retained, traded, released players with salary

SL vs AFG Rising stars Asia Cup

SL A vs AFG A live streaming: How to watch Asia Cup Rising stars tie today?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

11 Fours & 15 Sixes: Suryavanshi equals Pant's record with 32-ball hundred

IND A vs UAE Asia Cup rising stars

IND A vs UAE live streaming: How to watch Asia Cup Rising stars' tie today?

Topics : Cricket News India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team Test Cricket Eden Garden Test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon