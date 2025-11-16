What is highest successful run chase, lowest defended total in Kolkata Test?

The first Test between India and South Africa is expected to produce a result on the third day itself after 27 wickets fell across the first two days at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Trailing by 20 runs at the start of their second innings, South Africa managed to build a lead of more than 85 runs, but in doing so, the visitors lost seven wickets.
With the Kolkata wicket showing all kinds of demons — variable bounce and sharp turn for spinners — India, who are without the services of Shubman Gill, will be hoping to pick up the remaining three wickets quickly. Check India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 live score, match updates and full scorecard here
This brings forth two key questions: What is the highest successful run chase at the Eden Gardens? And what is the lowest total successfully defended at this venue?
Historically, the Kolkata pitch has aided spinners, and many remember how India stunned Australia in 2001 after being asked to follow on.
The highest successful run chase at the Eden Gardens dates back more than 20 years, when India chased down 117 against South Africa in 2004. The second-highest chase at the venue is 79, achieved by India against England in 1993.
|Highest successful run chase at Eden Gardens in Kolkata
|Winning Team
|Losing team
|Year
|Runs chased
|India
|South Africa
|2004
|117
|India
|England
|1993
|79
|England
|India
|2012
|41
|Australia
|India
|1969
|39
Meanwhile, the lowest defended total at this historic venue came in 1972, when India defended 192 against England.
|Lowest defended target at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
|Target
|Defended by
|Versus
|Year
|192
|India
|England
|1972
|231
|Australia
|India
|1956
|279
|Pakistan
|India
|1999