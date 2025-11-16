Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 09:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Gill ruled out: Will India miss Shubman on a crumbling Kolkata pitch?

Gill ruled out: Will India miss Shubman on a crumbling Kolkata pitch?

BCCI confirmed the development minutes before the start of day three, ending all hopes of Gill returning to rescue his team on a wicket that has only grown more treacherous with time.

Shubman Gill suffering from neck spasm

Shubman Gill hospitalised after neck injury

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On the Day 3 morning, when the first Test between India and South Africa stood on a knife’s edge and the Eden Gardens surface continued to crumble session by session, Shubman Gill — the captain, the anchor, the batter India had backed for this crisis — was officially ruled out for the remainder of the Kolkata Test.
 
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development minutes before the start of day three, ending all hopes of Gill returning to rescue his team on a wicket that has only grown more treacherous with time.  Check India vs South Africa 1st test Day 3 live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
 
Gill’s Injury: A Sudden, Dramatic Twist
 
Early on day two, Gill attempted a slog-sweep off Simon Harmer, middling it for four. But even as the ball crossed square leg, he froze, clutching the side of his neck. Within seconds, discomfort turned to distress.
 
He removed his helmet, crouched, and summoned the physio. Three balls into his innings, India had lost their captain.

Also Read

Shubman Gill suffering from neck spasm

IND vs SA 1st Test: Gill stretchered into ambulance after neck injury

IND vs SA Day 2

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Test Day 2: India on top of proceedings; SA 93/7 at stumps

Shubman Gill suffering from neck spasm

IND vs SA: Here's why Shubman Gill retired hurt after facing just 3 balls

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant pips Sehwag to hit most sixes for India in Test history

IND vs SA Day 1 1st Test

India vs South Africa LIVE HIGHLIGHTS 1st Test Day 1: Rahul-Sundar hold the fort; IND 37/1 at stumps

 
By evening, the situation had escalated. Gill was stretchered into an ambulance with his neck immobilised and transported to Woodlands Hospital for immediate evaluation. 
 
On Sunday, the BCCI delivered the final blow:
 
“He will take no further part in the Test match… He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team.”
 
Pant Takes Charge
 
Vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who stepped in after Gill was retired hurt, will now lead India for the remainder of the Test.
 
On a pitch that has cracked, dusted up, and begun to spit unpredictably — a surface where even set batters have struggled to survive — Gill’s absence is not merely that of a captain. It is the absence of a top-order batter with the technique and temperament to absorb early pressure.
 
Both teams have battled demons from the pitch. KL Rahul’s 39 remains the highest score in the match so far. India’s middle order has already been rattled once. And as the ball continues to grip harder and turn sharper in the fourth innings, every run becomes precious.
 
Gill was the one batter India would have wanted standing tall at the top.
 
Could Gill have made the Eden Pitch play differently?
 
India bowling coach Morne Morkel insisted the injury was likely from “a bad night’s sleep, not workload.” But India’s dressing room will quietly be asking another question:
 
Without Gill’s stabilising presence, has India lost the one batter best equipped for these conditions?
 
Gill’s:
  • compact technique
  • strong play against spin
  • ability to ride unpredictable bounce
  • recent red-ball maturity
 
…made him crucial to India’s plans on a surface that deteriorated much earlier than expected.

More From This Section

IND vs SA Day 3

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st Test Day 3: South Africa aim to post a target in excess of 125

All you need to know about of traded, released and retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction

IPL retentions: Full list of retained, traded, released players with salary

SL vs AFG Rising stars Asia Cup

SL A vs AFG A live streaming: How to watch Asia Cup Rising stars tie today?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

11 Fours & 15 Sixes: Suryavanshi equals Pant's record with 32-ball hundred

IND A vs UAE Asia Cup rising stars

IND A vs UAE live streaming: How to watch Asia Cup Rising stars' tie today?

Topics : Shubman Gill Cricket News India vs South Africa India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon