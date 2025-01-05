Business Standard

Home / Cricket / News / Will Kohli make the cut for IND vs ENG Tests in June? What ahead for Virat

Will Kohli make the cut for IND vs ENG Tests in June? What ahead for Virat

India will play their next Test series in June after the conclusion of Champions Trophy 2025 and IPL 2025. Will Kohli find a place in India vs England Test series? Analysis here

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Anish Kumar New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
The cricketing world finds itself at a crossroads, pondering whether Virat Kohli, the once invincible force in India’s batting lineup, will script a comeback or quietly step away from the Test arena.
 
A struggle that echoes through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 
  Since the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli has carried the baton of Indian cricket. Yet, in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the 36-year-old’s struggles became painfully apparent. In nine innings, Kohli fell to the same pattern—caught in the slip cordon or behind the stumps eight times—yelling at himself in frustration each time. His lone bright spot was a century in Perth and a gritty 36 in Melbourne. 
Top 10 highest run-getters for India in Tests
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2013 200 329 33 15921 248* 53.78 29437+ 54.04 51 68 14 2058+ 69
Rahul Dravid 1996-2012 163 284 32 13265 270 52.63 31184 42.53 36 63 7 1651 21
Sunil Gavaskar 1971-1987 125 214 16 10122 236* 51.12 14184+ 43.35 34 45 12 908+ 26
Virat Kohli 2011-2025 123 210 13 9230 254* 46.85 16608 55.57 30 31 15 1027 30
VVS Laxman 1996-2012 134 225 34 8781 281 45.97 17785 49.37 17 56 14 1135 5
Virender Sehwag 2001-2013 103 178 6 8503 319 49.43 10346 82.18 23 31 16 1219 90
Sourav Ganguly 1996-2008 113 188 17 7212 239 42.17 14070 51.25 16 35 13 900 57
Cheteshwar Pujara 2010-2023 103 176 11 7195 206* 43.6 16217 44.36 19 35 12 863 16
Dilip Vengsarkar 1976-1992 116 185 22 6868 166 42.13 10810+ 41.56 17 35 15 509+ 17
Mohd Azharuddin 1984-2000 99 147 9 6215 199 45.03 9892+ 57.82 22 21 5 720+ 19
 
 
Take away the 136 runs he scored in those two innings, and his total for the remaining seven knocks stands at a mere 54 runs. His dismissal to Scott Boland in the final Test, fishing at a back-of-length delivery in the dreaded "corridor of uncertainty", felt like the final nail in the coffin for a player once known for his precision and poise. 
Top 10 most run-getters for India in Tests+ODIs+T20Is
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2013 664 782 74 34357 248* 48.52 50817+ 67.58 100 164 34 4076+ 264
Virat Kohli 2008-2025 543 610 88 27324 254* 52.34 34530 79.13 81 141 38 2698 305
Rahul Dravid 1996-2012 504 599 71 24064 270 45.57 46332 51.93 48 145 20 2593 66
Rohit Sharma 2007-2024 491 524 65 19398 264 42.26 22296 87 48 107 34 1868 624
Sourav Ganguly 1992-2008 421 485 40 18433 239 41.42 29305 62.9 38 106 29 2004 246
MS Dhoni 2004-2019 535 523 141 17092 224 44.74 21695 78.78 15 108 21 1469 352
Virender Sehwag 1999-2013 363 431 15 16892 319 40.6 18272 92.44 38 70 31 2354 237
Mohd Azharuddin 1984-2000 433 455 63 15593 199 39.77 22561+ 66.92 29 79 14 1342+ 96+
Sunil Gavaskar 1971-1987 233 316 30 13214 236* 46.2 19150+ 48.25 35 72 20 1142+ 47+
Yuvraj Singh 2000-2017 399 388 54 11686 169 34.98 13986 83.55 17 71 26 1233 249
 
More mental than technical

  Experts agree that Kohli’s woes appear to be mental rather than technical. His instincts seem hardwired to chase deliveries that should be left alone, a habit that has become his Achilles' heel.
 
Is retirement on the horizon?
  Despite this career-low phase, Kohli reportedly has no intention of retiring and is eyeing a spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has consistently backed the star batter to continue, but doubts linger among selectors.
 
One former selector questioned how Kohli plans to secure a place in the squad for the England tour in June without playing any significant red-ball cricket. "Selecting players for Tests in England based on Indian Premier League (IPL) form is impractical. They need proper red-ball preparation," he told to news agency PTI.
 
Domestic cricket dilemma
  With the Ranji Trophy resuming on January 23, Delhi’s fixtures against Saurashtra and Railways could have provided Kohli a chance to return to domestic cricket. However, insiders suggest that Kohli may skip domestic cricket altogether.
 
The timing of India’s cricket calendar further complicates matters. A three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England, the Champions Trophy, and the IPL season leave little room for red-ball preparation. Unless Kohli opts out of the IPL for a county stint in England, his red-ball game may remain untested ahead of the tour. 
Virat Kohli runs in different Test playing nations
Host country Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
in Australia 2011-2025 18 34 1 1542 169 46.72 2940 52.44 7 4 2 166 5
in Bangladesh 2015-2022 3 5 1 59 24 14.75 151 39.07 0 0 0 5 0
in England 2014-2023 17 33 0 1096 149 33.21 2111 51.91 2 5 4 129 1
in India 2011-2024 55 87 9 4336 254* 55.58 7311 59.3 14 13 7 474 16
in New Zealand 2014-2020 4 8 1 252 105* 36 438 57.53 1 1 0 38 1
in South Africa 2013-2024 9 18 0 891 153 49.5 1649 54.03 2 4 0 117 3
in Sri Lanka 2015-2017 6 10 1 394 103* 43.77 707 55.72 2 1 0 34 2
in West Indies 2011-2023 11 15 0 660 200 44 1301 50.73 2 3 2 64 2
 
 
The IPL conundrum
  Kohli’s stature as one of the biggest brands in the IPL makes skipping the tournament unlikely. As captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he is determined to lift the trophy—a dream that has eluded him so far.
 
A last shot at revival?
  An alternative could be playing a few India A matches during their shadow tour of England before the senior team’s Test series, which begins at Leeds on June 18. 
 
India’s full schedule for 2025 
India full schedule for 2025
Date Match Series Venue Time (IST)
Jan 22, 2025 India vs England, 1st T20I England tour of India, 2025 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:00 PM
Jan 25, 2025 India vs England, 2nd T20I England tour of India, 2025 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:00 PM
Jan 28, 2025 India vs England, 3rd T20I England tour of India, 2025 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 7:00 PM
Jan 31, 2025 India vs England, 4th T20I England tour of India, 2025 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 7:00 PM
Feb 02, 2025 India vs England, 5th T20I England tour of India, 2025 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:00 PM
Feb 06, 2025 India vs England, 1st ODI England tour of India, 2025 Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 1:30 PM
Feb 09, 2025 India vs England, 2nd ODI England tour of India, 2025 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 1:30 PM
Feb 12, 2025 India vs England, 3rd ODI England tour of India, 2025 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 1:30 PM
Feb 20, 2025 Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Match, Group A ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM
Feb 23, 2025 Pakistan vs India, 5th Match, Group A ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM
Mar 02, 2025 New Zealand vs India, 12th Match, Group A ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM
Jun 20-24, 2025 England vs India, 1st Test India tour of England, 2025 Headingley, Leeds 3:30 PM
Jul 02-06, 2025 England vs India, 2nd Test India tour of England, 2025 Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:30 PM
Jul 10-14, 2025 England vs India, 3rd Test India tour of England, 2025 Lord's, London 3:30 PM
Jul 23-27, 2025 England vs India, 4th Test India tour of England, 2025 Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 3:30 PM
Jul 31-Aug 04, 2025 England vs India, 5th Test India tour of England, 2025 Kennington Oval, London 3:30 PM
 

