Women's Premier League 2025 winners and runners-up list with their captains

Mumbai Indians have clinched their second Women's Premier League title as they successfully defended a 150-run target against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne cricket Stadium on March 15 (Saturday). This is Mumbai's 2nd title on the night
In 2023, Mumbai beat Delhi Capitals in the final of the Women's Premier League to clinch the title in the inaugural season of the women's domestic league.
|WPL 2025 winners list
|Season
|WPL Winner
|Runners-up
|Final Venue
|2023
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|2024
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Delhi Capitals
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|2025
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Who won the WPL in 2023, and against whom?
MI defeated DC in the final.
Also Read
Winning captain: Harmanpreet Kaur
Runner-up captain: Meg Lanning
Special fact: Mumbai won their first-ever WPL trophy in 2023.
Which team lifted the WPL trophy in 2024?
RCB won the title by defeating Delhi.
Winning captain: Smriti Mandhana
Runner-up captain: Meg Lanning
Special fact: It was a 2nd consecutive loss for Delhi Capitals in the final.
Which team won the WPL 2025?
MI defeated DC in the final.
Winning captain: Harmanpreet Kaur
Runner-up captain: Meg Lanning
Special fact: Mumbai had beaten Delhi when they won their maiden WPL title as well. 3 final losses in 3 for Delhi.