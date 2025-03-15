Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Women's Premier League 2025 winners and runners-up list with their captains

Women's Premier League 2025 winners and runners-up list with their captains

In 2023, Mumbai beat Delhi Capitals in the final of the Women's Premier League to clinch the title in the inaugural season of the women's domestic league.

WPL 2025

WPL 2025

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Indians have clinched their second Women's Premier League title as they successfully defended a 150-run target against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne cricket Stadium on March 15 (Saturday). This is Mumbai's 2nd title on the night
 
In 2023, Mumbai beat Delhi Capitals in the final of the Women's Premier League to clinch the title in the inaugural season of the women's domestic league.    
WPL 2025 winners list
Season WPL Winner Runners-up Final Venue
2023 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
2025 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
 
 
Who won the WPL in 2023, and against whom?
MI defeated DC in the final.

Also Read

DC vs MI

WPL 2025 Final DC vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians lift 2nd title; Beat Delhi by 8 runs in final

WPL 2025

WPL 2025 prize money: How much do Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians receive?

WPL 2025 final: Delhi vs Mumbai Playing 11, head-to-head, live streaming

WPL 2025 final: Delhi vs Mumbai Playing 11, head-to-head, live streaming

Women's Premier League: Key stats ahead of DC vs MI final today

WPL 2025 final DC vs MI: Pitch report, Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium key stats

DC vs MI

WPL final 2025: DC vs MI match date, time, venue, squad, live streaming

Winning captain: Harmanpreet Kaur
Runner-up captain: Meg Lanning
Special fact: Mumbai won their first-ever WPL trophy in 2023.
 
Which team lifted the WPL trophy in 2024?
RCB won the title by defeating Delhi.
Winning captain: Smriti Mandhana
Runner-up captain: Meg Lanning
Special fact: It was a 2nd consecutive loss for Delhi Capitals in the final. 
Which team won the WPL 2025?
 
MI defeated DC in the final.
Winning captain: Harmanpreet Kaur
Runner-up captain: Meg Lanning
Special fact: Mumbai had beaten Delhi when they won their maiden WPL title as well. 3 final losses in 3 for Delhi.
 

More From This Section

NZ vs PAK T20 series

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20s full schedule, match time, live streaming

NZ vs PAK

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma set to continue leadership role for England Tests: Reports

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Saudi Arabia plans global T20 cricket league with $500 million investment

WPL 2025

WPL 2025 Eliminator MI vs GG Highlights: Mumbai book final date with Delhi, beat GG by 47 runs

Topics : Women's Premier League Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon