WPL 2024 points table: Capitals remain on top after win against Giants

Behind the Capitals are Mumbai Indians who too have six points from four games but are lagging because of an inferior net run rate

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Points Table. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) remained at the top of the Women’s Premier League 2024 points table after their match against Gujarat Giants on Sunday, March 03, 2024. The Capitals have three wins from four games and occupied the numero uno spot among the five teams in the league after 10 matches. 

Behind the Capitals is the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai side recovered from their only loss against UP Warriorz and beat the  Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) comprehensively to notch up their third win fourth game. They also have six points from four games, but their net run rate is inferior to that of the Capitals. 
RCB, after winning their first two games, has now lost two back-to-back games and would need to win their last game at home to try and get back in the top three. They have four points from four games. RCB has lost to Capitals and Mumbai and play UP Warriorz next. 

Thanks to their win against the Gujarat Giants, Alyssa Healy led UP Warriorz also have four points to their name, but they have played four games. They had two wins and two losses to their name. 

Giants are the only team to not have any points to their name from their four matches. They are yet to win a game in this season of the WPL. 

WPL 2024 Points Table

TEAMS Matches Wins Losses Tied N/R Points NRR Series Form
DELHI CAPITALS 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.251 L W W W
MUMBAI INDIANS 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.402 W W L W
UP WARRIORZ 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.211 L L W W
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.015 W W L L
GUJARAT GIANTS 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.804 L L L L
 
* Updated after GG vs DC, WPL 2024 Match 10 on March 3, 2024

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

