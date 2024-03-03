Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

WTC 2023-25 points table: India latest ranking ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test

If India manages to win the Dharamsala Test, it will continue to remain at the top of the WTC points table. However a draw could Australia and New Zealand a chance to overtake

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table India ranking ahead of India vs England 5th Test. Photo: Sportzpics

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table India ranking ahead of India vs England 5th Test. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India stormed to the number one position in the latest ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 rankings after Australia defeated New Zealand by 172 runs in the first game of the two-match series between the two teams.

This victory at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, March 3, meant that New Zealand now have two losses and three wins in five games, and their percentage of points (POP) moved to 60, which was less than India’s 64.58.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

POP and the number of points decide which team will remain at which position in the WTC points table.

Ahead of the start of the Wellington Test, New Zealand was sitting at the top with a POP of 75, as they had lost only one match in the four they had played.

What will be India’s position after the Dharamsala Test?

If India manages to win the Dharamsala Test, it will continue to remain at the top of the WTC points table. However, if England manages to get the victory in their favour and New Zealand bounces back in the second Test in Christchurch to beat Australia, India will slip from their top position.

Even if the Dharamsala Test ends in a draw and New Zealand wins, India will lose their top position.

ICC WTC 2023-25 Points Table

NO. TEAM PLAYED WON LOST DRAW POINT
DEDUCTIONS		 POINTS POINT PERCENTAGE
2 INDIA 8 5 2 1 2 62 64.58
1 NEW ZEALAND 5 3 2 0 0 36 60
3 AUSTRALIA 11 7 3 1 10 78 59.09
4 BANGLADESH 2 1 1 0 0 12 50
5 PAKISTAN 5 2 3 0 2 22 36.66
6 WEST INDIES 4 1 2 1 0 16 33.33
7 SOUTH AFRICA 4 1 3 0 0 12 25
8 ENGLAND 9 3 5 1 19 21 19.44
9 SRI LANKA 2 0 2 0 0 0 0

Chances of Australia reaching the top of the WTC points table

Chances of Australia Reaching the Top of the WTC Points Table

If Australia goes on to win the Christchurch Test and India also wins the Dharamsala Test, then India will remain at the top of the points table. However, if India loses the Dharamsala Test, their POP will decrease to 57.04, while Australia’s will move to 62.5.

However, assuming that Australia draws the Christchurch Test and gets four points, their POP will move to 56.94, and they will not be able to cross India.

So, if Australia is to move to the top of the points table, they must win the Christchurch Test and hope that India loses in Dharamsala.

Also Read

WTC 2023-25 points table: Check India rankings after IND vs ENG 4th Test

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand dethrone India from top of table

World Cup 2023 Points Table: India at number 2, Australia move to number 4

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia at bottom after ENG vs AFG match

NZ vs AUS 1st Test: Lyon leads Australia to 172-run win against New Zealand

Aus' Will Pucovski and his tale of concussions continues, suffers another

WPL 2024: Gujarat vs Delhi Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians pummel Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets

Chennai Super Kings' training camp gets underway ahead of IPL 2024


Topics : ICC World Test Championship India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon