Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Wright gave players free-hand unlike Chappell, Kumble: Sandeep Patil

Wright gave players free-hand unlike Chappell, Kumble: Sandeep Patil

In his autobiography Beyond Boundaries, launched here on Wednesday, Patil gave deep insights about the reason behind Wright's success as India coach vis a vis Chappell and Kumble.

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 1983 World Cup winner and ex-chairman of selectors, Sandeep Patil feels John Wright's approach of giving a free-hand to players led to his successful coaching stint with India, something his more authoritarian successors Greg Chappell and Anil Kumble failed to emulate.

In his autobiography -- Beyond Boundaries -- launched here on Wednesday, Patil gave deep insights about the reason behind Wright's success as India coach vis a vis Chappell and Kumble.

"Since 2000, India have had an array of international coaches and support staff. This has paid rich dividends, because India's overseas record has improved steadily. It all started with John Wright becoming India's first foreign coach.

 

"I think John was the ideal coach for India. He was soft spoken, polite, well-mannered, always kept to himself, and was happy to be in Sourav Ganguly's shadow.

"In addition to all that, he kept a distance from the Press. He managed that so well, that he was hardly in the news unlike what happened in the Greg Chappell years," Patil wrote in his book.

"With Chappell, he was in the news every day. It is very important for a coach to first understand the policy of that particular board, the thinking of the board members, and the President. He should have a good rapport with the President and the Secretary, and of course the captain and the team. John did that wonderfully."  Patil observed that every player was equal and the team came first for Wright.

"...during his tenure, there was no 'seniors' and juniors' business. It was one team. He believed all seniors were leaders in some way, He gave them respect, and a free hand, which l feel Anil Kumble didn't do. Greg Chappell too," he wrote.

More From This Section

Tom Latham

India haven't become a bad team, they will turn things around: Tom Latham

Virat Kohli, India vs New Zealand Pune Test 2024

Virat Kohli falls out of top 20 ICC Test batters for first time in 10 years

Yash Dayal

SA vs IND: Anil Kumble backs uncapped stars to do well in T20 series

Ricky Ponting

AUS-IND: Australia Favourites? Ponting says India to struggle without Shami

David Warner

Warner demands transparency over ball change controversy in IND A vs AUS A

The former India coach felt that Chappell's aggressive approach did not suit the Indian dressing room atmosphere.

"Greg is a very strong personality; very aggressive. The moment Jagmohan Dalmiya said you have a free hand, he thought that he can change everything overnight. John waited, and learnt the system. Greg wanted to change the entire system, the entire thinking, and the selection process," Patil elaborated.

"He introduced flexibility in the Indian team, and he spoiled things for Rahul Dravid, who took over from Ganguly as captain. Irfan (Pathan) was asked to move up the order. Seniors don't like to change numbers, whether it is Sachin Tendulkar, Dravid, or Virender Sehwag.

"The other issue in the Greg Chappell saga was the presence of Ian Fraser as Assistant Coach. Most players didn't like his presence."  Patil said Chappell was in a hurry to introduce the Australian culture in the Indian system.

"Greg wanted to introduce the Australian culture, the Australian way of playing cricket, and the Australian way of thinking. He could've done it, but he didn't bide his time. That's where I think the rift started, and he was against a few seniors who were not toeing the line.

"Sourav is not a guy who will get up and start running and doing stretches. You need to give him time. I think Greg rubbed seniors the wrong way, though a few seniors didn't speak openly about him - some like Kumble still haven't. It's the same with Dravid. Ironically, Ganguly got him in, but was instrumental in his exit," he wrote.

Patil felt Gary Kirsten turned out to be the most successful Indian coach because of his closeness with the players.

"Gary Kirsten was very successful - you could say most successful, because his squad won the 2011 World Cup. Gary, again, was well-respected and soft-spoken. He had played against the same players and got runs. This counts, in a way.

"Having played in India, he knew what to expect. He also stayed away from the Press, and gave all his 24 hours to the team," he wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

South Africa vs India 1st T20 preview

SA vs IND 1st T20 preview: India's youngsters look for a breakaway series

Rohit Sharma

AUS vs IND Tests: India will to forget past records in Australia - Patil

Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul

AUS A vs IND A: Rahul's woes continue as Jurel bolsters India XI chances

India vs Australia

AUS A vs IND A: KL Rahul to open, Dhruv Jurel to keep wickets at Perth

Corey Rocchiccioli

Rising Aussie star Corey Rocchiccioli to go up against KL Rahul at MCG

Topics : India cricket team Anil Kumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon