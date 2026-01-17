DC vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: RCB win the toss, opt to field first in Navi Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are back in action just 24 hours after securing their third consecutive victory in WPL 2026. Despite the short turnaround, Smriti Mandhana's side is riding high on momentum and will look to extend their winning streak to four as they take on Delhi Capitals today. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. This will also be the final match in Navi Mumbai, giving RCB a chance to strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

RCB’s journey to this point has been a mixed bag, with a thrilling last-ball win over Mumbai Indians, followed by a dominant performance against UP Warriorz. Gujarat Giants posed a significant challenge, but RCB fought back from 43/4, with Radha Yadav’s promotion to No. 5 playing a key role in their recovery. However, the team will be eager for more consistent contributions from their top order, especially from captain Smriti Mandhana, who has struggled with the bat in recent games. Their bowling, led by Lauren Bell, Shreyanka Patil, and Nadine de Klerk, has been a strong point.

ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2026: DC vs RCB head-to-head record over the years Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, enter the match after a brief break and their first win of the season. They had a tough start, losing to MI and narrowly falling to Gujarat, but a thrilling last-ball victory over UP Warriorz gave them confidence. Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma will be crucial with the bat, while Marizanne Kapp and Nandni Sharma will spearhead their bowling attack.

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Lucy Hamilton, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Live telecast

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.