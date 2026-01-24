WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs DC T20 match live today?
DC will aim to level their head-to-head record with RCB in WPL 2026 when the two teams clash today in Vadodara
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Women’s Premier League 2026 heats up today with table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru locking horns with Delhi Capitals in Match 15 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices or any place of leisure? Take a look.
|WPL 2026: RCB vs DC live streaming and broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC be played?
The RCB vs DC WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 24.
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC?
The WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
When will the toss for the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC will take place at 7.00 pm IST.
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC in India?
The live telecast of the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC in India?
The live streaming of the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 6:26 PM IST