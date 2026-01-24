Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Scotland to replace Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Scotland to replace Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Report

The decision was reportedly taken by the International Cricket Council after Bangladesh failed to comply with key board directives within a stipulated deadline

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin on February 7 across India and Sri Lanka, according to a Saturday report by Cricbuzz. The decision was reportedly taken by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Bangladesh failed to comply with key board directives within a stipulated deadline.

ICC acts after Bangladesh misses 24-hour deadline

The move followed the ICC issuing a 24-hour deadline to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) earlier this week. With no resolution forthcoming, the ICC acted on Saturday to enforce its earlier decision, paving the way for Scotland’s inclusion in the global event.
 

CEO flags BCB non-compliance to ICC board

According to Cricbuzz, ICC Chief Executive Officer Sanjog Gupta formally wrote to the cricket governing body’s Board, saying that the BCB’s demands were not aligned with ICC policy. In his communication, Gupta reportedly noted that Bangladesh was not adhering to the Board’s decision, leaving the ICC with no option but to invite a replacement team.
 
A copy of the letter was also marked to BCB president Aminul Islam, who is a sitting member of the ICC Board.

Formal invitation extended to Cricket Scotland

Simultaneously, the ICC has sent an official invitation to Cricket Scotland, confirming its participation in the T20 World Cup. While Cricket Scotland Chief Executive Officer Trudy Lindblade is yet to respond to queries, discussions between ICC officials in Dubai and Cricket Scotland representatives in Edinburgh were under way on Saturday. 

Scotland’s ICC performances earn World Cup spot

Scotland’s inclusion is based on its consistent performances in recent ICC tournaments and its current ranking of 14 in T20 internationals. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Scotland finished third in its group, tying on points with England but missing out on net run rate. It had also recorded notable wins over West Indies in 2022 and Bangladesh in the 2021 edition.

Scotland placed in Group C; fixtures across Kolkata and Mumbai

Following the swap, Scotland will be placed in Group C of the preliminary stage. It will open its campaign against West Indies on February 7, followed by matches against Italy on February 9 and England on February 14 in Kolkata. Scotland will then travel to Mumbai to face Nepal on February 17.

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh cricket team T20 cricket Cricket News

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

