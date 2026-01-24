PCB hints at boycotting ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after Bangladesh ouster

After Bangladesh’s omission from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan’s presence at the tournament is under a cloud, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi indicating that a final call would rest with that country’s government.

ALSO READ: Scotland to replace Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Speaking to the media after Bangladesh’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup, Naqvi made it clear that the PCB would act strictly in accordance with instructions from the government. He stated that the matter was no longer a cricketing decision and would be taken up once Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif returns to the country. According to Naqvi, the PCB is bound to follow the government’s position rather than the ICC’s.

Pakistan backs Bangladesh in ICC venue dispute

Over the past week, Pakistan has openly supported Bangladesh in its dispute with the ICC over the venue for its World Cup matches. Bangladesh had sought to play its fixtures outside India, citing security concerns, but the ICC repeatedly rejected the request. At a recent ICC meeting, the PCB was understood to be the only board to back the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on the issue.

The tournament is scheduled to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with all of Bangladesh’s matches originally allotted to India.

How Bangladesh was removed from the T20 World Cup

Tensions escalated earlier this month after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 squad. While no official reason was given, the move came amid worsening diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

Following consultations with its government, the BCB informed the ICC on January 4 that the Bangladesh team would not travel to India for the World Cup due to security concerns. Despite multiple discussions, the ICC stood firm and issued an ultimatum earlier this week, asking Bangladesh to accept the existing schedule or risk removal.

With Bangladesh refusing to change its stance, the ICC officially confirmed its exclusion on Friday, announcing Scotland as the replacement team.

Naqvi questions ICC’s handling of Bangladesh issue

Naqvi also strongly criticised the ICC’s handling of the situation, suggesting that Bangladesh had been treated unfairly. He indicated that the ICC had applied different standards, favouring one country while expecting others to comply under different conditions. In his view, Bangladesh, as a major cricketing nation, deserved to be part of the World Cup and had suffered an injustice. During the Champions Trophy last year, the Indian team had refused to travel to Pakistan for its match in that country, following which the ICC had shifted that fixture to the UAE.

Pakistan boycott possibility looms

While local reports have suggested that Pakistan could boycott the tournament to show solidarity with Bangladesh, the PCB has so far avoided issuing any formal confirmation. However, Naqvi acknowledged that if the government directs Pakistan not to participate, the ICC may have to consider adding yet another team to the tournament to replace it.