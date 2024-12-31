Year in review: Top 10 highest run-scorers in Tests, ODIs, T20Is in 2024

The cricketing action of the year finally ends, with Australia beating the Indian team in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The year witnessed multiple over-the-top batting performances, which changed the conventional approach to batting. However, while there were several brilliant individual performances, only a few players were able to stay consistent throughout the year and became the highest scorers in each of the three formats of international cricket, i.e., Tests, ODIs and T20Is. The crown of the highest run-scorer in Tests in 2024 went to star English batter and former skipper Joe Root, who amassed 1,556 runs in 17 Tests. The T20I record belongs to Muhammad Waseem of the UAE, who scored 909 runs in 26 matches, while the record for most runs in ODIs in 2024 went to Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, who scored 742 runs in 17 matches. Mendis also holds the record for the most international runs combined in 2024, with a total of 1,850 runs in 48 international matches.
Most runs in Test cricket in 2024
Apart from Joe Root at the top of the table, India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal secured the second spot with 1,478 Test runs in 2024. He was followed by England’s Ben Duckett (1,149 runs) and Harry Brook (1,100 runs) at third and fourth spots, while Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis is at number five with 1,049 runs.
|Player
|Country
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|HS
|Average
|SR
|100s
|50s
|JE Root
|ENG
|17
|31
|1556
|262
|55.57
|63.38
|6
|5
|YBK Jaiswal
|IND
|15
|29
|1478
|214*
|54.74
|69.35
|3
|9
|PHKD Mendis
|SL
|9
|16
|1049
|182*
|74.92
|66.3
|5
|3
|HC Brook
|ENG
|12
|20
|1100
|317
|55
|85
|4
|3
|KS Williamson
|NZ
|9
|18
|1013
|156
|59.58
|54.43
|4
|4
|BM Duckett
|ENG
|17
|32
|1149
|153
|37.06
|87.04
|2
|6
|OJ Pope
|ENG
|17
|30
|994
|196
|33.13
|68.88
|3
|4
|R Ravindra
|NZ
|12
|24
|984
|240
|42.78
|60.14
|2
|4
|Shubman Gill
|IND
|12
|22
|866
|119*
|43.3
|62.16
|3
|3
|LD Chandimal
|SL
|10
|17
|724
|116
|42.58
|54.6
|2
|5
Most runs in Test cricket in 2024 for India
Also Read
Yashasvi Jaiswal ruled 2024 in Test cricket for India, as the highest Test run-scorer for the team. After him, Shubman Gill scored 866 Test runs. The score difference between Gill and Jaiswal is only seven runs less than the total runs scored by the third-highest scorer on the list, Rohit Sharma (619 runs). Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are at the fourth and fifth spots with 619 and 576 runs, respectively.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100s
|50s
|YBK Jaiswal
|15
|29
|1478
|214*
|54.74
|69.35
|3
|9
|Shubman Gill
|12
|22
|866
|119*
|43.3
|62.16
|3
|3
|RG Sharma
|14
|26
|619
|131
|24.76
|63.03
|2
|2
|RR Pant
|9
|17
|576
|109
|36
|73
|1
|3
|KL Rahul
|9
|16
|493
|86
|35.21
|57.52
|-
|4
|RA Jadeja
|12
|18
|527
|112
|29.27
|50.43
|1
|3
|SN Khan
|6
|11
|371
|150
|37.1
|74.94
|1
|3
|V Kohli
|10
|19
|417
|100*
|24.52
|61.96
|1
|1
|K Nitish Kumar Reddy
|4
|7
|294
|114
|49
|66.51
|1
|-
|R Ashwin
|11
|17
|-
|310
|113
|579
|53.54
|1
Most runs in ODI cricket in 2024
Apart from Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka are the second and third-highest ODI run-getters this year.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|BKG Mendis (SL)
|17
|17
|742
|143
|53
|90.59
|1
|6
|P Nissanka (SL)
|12
|12
|694
|210*
|63.09
|106.44
|3
|2
|KIC Asalanka (SL)
|18
|16
|605
|101
|50.41
|97.11
|1
|4
|KU Carty (WI)
|12
|11
|560
|128*
|62.22
|88.05
|1
|3
|H Thaker (CAN)
|15
|15
|553
|111*
|46.08
|71.17
|2
|2
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
|11
|11
|531
|121
|48.27
|89.69
|3
|2
|Pargat Singh (CAN)
|13
|13
|520
|87*
|43.33
|80
|-
|5
|Saim Ayub (PAK)
|9
|9
|515
|113*
|64.37
|105.53
|3
|1
|WIA Fernando (SL)
|18
|17
|515
|100
|30.29
|86.55
|1
|3
|MD Patel (USA)
|12
|11
|1
|502
|121*
|555
|90.45
|1
Most runs in ODI cricket in 2024 for India
India only featured in three ODIs in 2024, with Rohit Sharma (157 runs) leading the chart ahead of Axar Patel (79 runs) and Virat Kohli (58 runs).
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|RG Sharma
|3
|3
|157
|64
|52.33
|141.44
|0
|2
|AR Patel
|3
|3
|79
|44
|26.33
|73.14
|0
|0
|V Kohli
|3
|3
|58
|24
|19.33
|84.05
|0
|0
|Shubman Gill
|3
|3
|57
|35
|19
|61.29
|0
|0
|Washington Sundar
|3
|3
|50
|30
|16.66
|72.46
|0
|0
]Most runs in T20I cricket in 2024
Muhammad Waseem led the chart for most runs in T20I cricket this year, with K Kadowaki-Fleming of Japan, Nizakat Khan of Hong Kong, A Sharafu of the UAE, and Babar Azam of Pakistan following him on the list.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|Muhammad Waseem (UAE)
|26
|26
|909
|100
|39.52
|160.03
|1
|8
|K Kadowaki-Fleming (JPN)
|20
|20
|860
|109*
|50.58
|151.14
|1
|6
|Nizakat Khan (HKG)
|28
|27
|784
|81
|35.63
|133.1
|-
|5
|A Sharafu (UAE)
|24
|24
|770
|90*
|38.5
|140.76
|-
|7
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|24
|23
|738
|75
|33.54
|133.21
|-
|6
|O Manishimwe (RWN)
|24
|24
|723
|89*
|34.42
|109.87
|-
|6
|Asif Khan (UAE)
|22
|22
|719
|79
|39.94
|142.09
|-
|5
|Faisal Khan (KSA)
|22
|22
|702
|101
|35.1
|169.97
|1
|3
|AGS Gous (USA)
|23
|22
|692
|81
|32.95
|145.68
|-
|6
|Abdul Waheed (KSA)
|23
|21
|687
|110
|40.41
|138.22
|1
|3
Most runs in T20I cricket in 2024 for India
In 2024, Indian players excelled in T20I cricket, with Sanju Samson leading the charge, scoring 436 runs in 13 matches. Suryakumar Yadav followed closely with 429 runs, while Rohit Sharma accumulated 378 runs.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|SV Samson
|13
|12
|436
|111
|43.6
|180.16
|3
|1
|SA Yadav
|18
|17
|429
|75
|26.81
|151.59
|0
|4
|RG Sharma
|11
|11
|378
|121*
|42
|160.16
|1
|3
|HH Pandya
|17
|14
|352
|50*
|44
|150.42
|0
|1
|NT Tilak Varma
|5
|5
|306
|120*
|102
|187.73
|2
|0