close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: Rohit hints changes in Playing 11 ahead of Afghanistan game

We might have to change combinations too, and as a team, we are prepared to do that, says Rohit Sharma ahead of India vs Afghanistan World Cup match

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Press Trust of India Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rohit Sharma on Sunday admitted that the biggest challenge in front of his side would be to play in different conditions over the course of the World Cup, and the Indian captain did not rule out making changes in team combinations to suit the demands of a particular venue. Check New Zealand vs Netherlands Playing 11, toss and match updates here
However, Rohit heaved a sigh of relief after India recovered from a precarious 2/3 to beat Australia by six wickets and begin their campaign in the showpiece on a positive note.

Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here
"That will be the biggest challenge moving forward because we will play in different conditions. (We) might have to change combinations too and as a team we are prepared to do that," said Rohit during the post-match presentation.
Rohit was particularly pleased with the team's fielding.
"Good feeling to come out on top. Magnificent, especially the fielding. The fielding was something we really put our effort on. It was a great effort.
"In conditions like this it can be tough sometimes. We knew there would be assistance for everyone. Seamers got reverse, spinners bowled in nice areas. All in all a great effort," he said.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Also Read

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

CWC Qualifier Day 9 preview: Zimbabwe eye streak, Windies win against NED

CWC Qualifier Day 10 preview: SL, SCO fight for four wins; IRE for first

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

CWC Qualifier Day 3 preview: Depleted Dutch face Zimbabwe, Nepal take on US

World Cup 2023: Chennai's pitch was a Test match wicket - Ravindra Jadeja

ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Rahul, Kohli withstand early onslaught to win it

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs NED Playing 11, live match time, streaming

ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Indian spin troika checkmates Aussies at Chennai

World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli breaks record without even batting

Rohit was one of the three top-order India batters to get out for a duck, and the skipper admitted to being nervous with the home team reeling at 2/3 in the second over.
"Yes I was (nervous) to be honest. You don't want to start like that when chasing a target. Credit to Australia, but some loose shots there as well. But that happens, you want to get off the mark and score quickly in the powerplay.
"But hats off to Virat and KL - the way they stuck out there to create a match-winning partnership," Rohit said.
Australian captain Pat Cummins felt his team was 50 runs short of what could have been a challenging total.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
"At least 50-odd. It was tough, trying to defend anything under 200. It was a really good bowling attack and their spinners made it tough work out there.
"I wasn't too upset (with just two spinners), we had 20 overs of spin but some more runs on the board would have made the difference," Cummins said.
When asked about the drop catch by Mitchell Marsh early on in Kohli's innings, Cummins said, "I have already forgotten about it, it happens, 4/10 would have been a dream start.
"Just one game out of nine, not too much to ponder about but there are some areas we need to get better."

Arriving at the crease with his team in a spot of bother, Rahul said Kohli had advised him to play out that difficult period like they do in Test cricket.
"Quite honestly, there weren't a lot of conversations (with Kohli). I thought I'd get a good shower and get a break. I was just trying to get my breath back.
"Virat said there's a bit in the wicket, so play like Test cricket for a while. There was a bit of help for the pacers with the new ball, and then the spinners also." Rahul said.
"In the last 15-20 overs, dew played a part and that helped quite a bit. The ball also skidded on better. However, it was a bit two-paced, it wasn't the easiest of wickets to bat on and it wasn't flat as well.
"It was a good cricket wicket, bit for the batters and the bowlers. That's what you get in the south of India, especially in Chennai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rohit Sharma ICC ODI World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup cricket world cup Indian Cricket India cricket team India vs Afghanistan

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon