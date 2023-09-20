Cricket World Cup 2023: Harbhajan lists reason behind Chahal's exclusion

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was baffled by the fact that Yuzvendra Chahal was not picked in the Indian squad even as off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar were added to the team for the ODI series against Australia.

Axar Patel's injury has opened the doors of the Indian team for the ODI World Cup 2023 . Harbhajan feels that Chahal is the best possible replacement for Axar.

“Yuzvendra Chahal should have been here. He has not been given an opportunity. It is beyond my understanding. Either he has fought with someone or he has said something to someone, I don't know,” Harbhajan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“If we talk only about skill, his name should have been there in this team because many Team India players are resting," he emphasized.

India in need of an off-spinner

An off-spinner himself, Harbhajan feels that India made a mistake by not picking an off-spinner and said that it is in an emergency backup scenario that they are looking for one right now and have hence sought the services of Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin.

“First, Washington Sundar was called up for Asia Cup. After that, a second player has been added for this series, R Ashwin. So somewhere or the other, Team India are searching for off-spinners,” said the 43-year-old.

“They have probably realized their mistake that they haven't picked an off-spinner in the team and that our bowlers can get into trouble if many left-handers come in front of them. Why unnecessarily go through all this? It is beyond my understanding or they will make another mistake to rectify their earlier mistake," he added.

India will begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 8 against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Before the showpiece event, India and Australia lock horns in three-match ODI series, starting September 22.