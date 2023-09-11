Confirmation

Family members of NZ players announce WC squad in heart-warming video

New Zealand Cricket's social media team grabbed eyeballs with its unique concept of announcing the team for the ODI World Cup 2023

New Zealand team for ODI World Cup 2023. Photo: New Zealand cricket

New Zealand team for ODI World Cup 2023. Photo: New Zealand cricket

Press Trust of India Auckland
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
It's not just "pitched" battle on 22 yards that fans care about these days but equally important is the virtual presence, where New Zealand Cricket's social media team grabbed eyeballs with its unique concept of announcing the team for the upcoming World Cup.
The side finished as the runner-up during the last edition of the event in 2019 at Lord's, which was won by the hosts, England, in a dramatic fashion by boundary count, after both the regulation match and the Super Over ended in a tie.
Williamson and pacer Tim Southee happen to be the senior-most players in the side, having featured in the last three CWCs, since 2011.

New Zealand CWC 2023 squad:

===================

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Will Young.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New Zealand cricket team ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Kane Williamson Tim Southee Tom Latham Mitchell Santner

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

