IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

Team India began their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 preparations for the England match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with an optional practice session at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, following a much-needed rest in Dharamsala. Kuldeep Yadav, KL, Shardul Thakur, and Jasprit Bumrah Rahul began the warm-up by running around the field, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma joined other teammates for a game of football.





In the net session, Virat Kohli started with some throw-downs, then bowled to Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. In total, he rolled up his arms ten times against Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, delivering five balls to each batter.

Jasprit Bumrah brushing up on his batting skills









Bumrah was one of the three players, along with captain Rohit and Shubman, who started the net session as batters. Bumrah looked comfortable against veteran spinner R Ashwin and local net bowlers. He tried to sweep and defended good-length deliveries on the front foot. He looked comfortable on the back and front foot, barring failing to read Ashwin on quite a few occasions.

Gill foxed Siraj multiple times with his off-break

After the batting session, Shubman too rolled up his arms in the nets. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj came up for batting practice after a 15-minute chat with captain Rohit Sharma. The battle between Gill and Siraj was the most interesting as India's opening batter deceived the Hyderabad pacer multiple times. Siraj batted for nearly 45 minutes, but he had no clue how the ball was behaving.

How Team India is Gearing Up for the England Clash?