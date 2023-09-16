Pakistan quick to miss entire World Cup due to shoulder injury: Reports

Pakistan have faced a huge blow ahead of their ODI World Cup campaign as one of the crucial members of their fast bowling troika- Naseem Shah might miss the entire World Cup. Naseem, who was injured during the team’s Asia Cup Super4 tie against India has suffered a huge blow to his shoulders, latest scans have revealed.

ESPNCricinfo in a report wrote, “The PCB is understood to be seeking a second opinion, but scans from tests in Dubai appear to show the injury could rule him out for the rest of the year.”

“Should secondary results back up the initial ones, Naseem could be looking at a long layoff. His participation in the Test series in Australia at the turn of the year is in doubt, and he could also miss the next Pakistan Super League in 2024,” the report further added. This injury, sustained by Naseem, is said to have no relation to any previous injuries.

The PCB will take a final decision on this matter soon. Earlier, Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain had said that Naseem was likely to miss the initial matches of the World Cup.

"Haris Rauf's condition isn't too serious; he's dealing with a minor side strain, and he's on the path to recovery for the World Cup. As for Naseem Shah, while they may miss a couple of matches, I remain optimistic that Naseem Shah will join us in the World Cup later. But we'll have to wait and see," Babar had said.