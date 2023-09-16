close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Pakistan quick to miss entire World Cup due to shoulder injury: Reports

Naseem Shah might miss the entire ODI World Cup 2023 as the latest scans have revealed a severe shoulder injury

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan have faced a huge blow ahead of their ODI World Cup campaign as one of the crucial members of their fast bowling troika- Naseem Shah might miss the entire World Cup. Naseem, who was injured during the team’s Asia Cup Super4 tie against India has suffered a huge blow to his shoulders, latest scans have revealed. 

ESPNCricinfo in a report wrote, “The PCB is understood to be seeking a second opinion, but scans from tests in Dubai appear to show the injury could rule him out for the rest of the year.”

“Should secondary results back up the initial ones, Naseem could be looking at a long layoff. His participation in the Test series in Australia at the turn of the year is in doubt, and he could also miss the next Pakistan Super League in 2024,” the report further added. This injury, sustained by Naseem, is said to have no relation to any previous injuries. 

The PCB will take a final decision on this matter soon. Earlier, Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain had said that Naseem was likely to miss the initial matches of the World Cup. 

"Haris Rauf's condition isn't too serious; he's dealing with a minor side strain, and he's on the path to recovery for the World Cup. As for Naseem Shah, while they may miss a couple of matches, I remain optimistic that Naseem Shah will join us in the World Cup later. But we'll have to wait and see," Babar had said.




Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

India to Pakistan: All you need to know about all 6 teams in Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI reveals India squad; Tilak gets call-up, Chahal dropped

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Doubts over Naseem Shah's fitness for Pakistan's initial World Cup games

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

Family members of NZ players announce WC squad in heart-warming video

IND vs PAK: Not playing against Pakistan often makes a difference says Gill

Retaining the Cup appealed me the most: Ben Stokes explains his ODI return

Topics : Pakistan cricket team ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Asia Cup Babar Azam

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon