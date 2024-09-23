Celebrating six years of Ayushman Bharat: A beacon of health and hope

On September 23, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the transformative Ayushman Bharat , Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), in Ranchi, Jharkhand. As the founding chief executive officer of this pioneering scheme, I am overjoyed and immensely proud of its impact over these six years. Ayushman Bharat has become a lifeline, offering over 60,000 free treatments daily and protecting millions of vulnerable families from the financial devastation of medical expenses. This scheme has democratised access to healthcare, opening doors to top-tier medical facilities for the nation's most underserved.

The success of Ayushman Bharat is evident not just in numbers but in the stories of resilience and recovery from every corner of the country. Whether it is a farmer in rural Bihar receiving life-saving surgery at a top-tier hospital in Delhi or a daily wage labourer in Rajasthan accessing critical care without the fear of crippling debt, the scheme has consistently delivered on its promise of universal health coverage. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Moreover, the scheme's framework, especially its information technology platform, has allowed several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, to expand healthcare coverage to all citizens. Integrating various state health schemes under the Ayushman Bharat umbrella has facilitated a more streamlined and efficient delivery of health services, ensuring that no one is left behind.

The government has made significant strides in enhancing the inclusivity of Ayushman Bharat, aiming to encompass more vulnerable groups within its protective ambit. A notable extension of the scheme is the inclusion of all Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers. These workers are instrumental at the village level, playing critical roles in the grassroots delivery of healthcare services. By including them in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government recognises their indispensable contributions and boosts their morale and commitment. This strategic move is expected to foster a more robust promotion of the scheme's benefits among rural populations, leveraging the trust and familiarity these workers enjoy in their communities.

Additionally, the government's recent decision to extend benefits to all elderly people above 70 is a commendable step towards addressing the healthcare needs of India's ageing population. This policy adjustment acknowledges the increased healthcare challenges the elderly face and aims to alleviate the financial burdens associated with ageing. Including this age group is poised to have a far-reaching impact, ensuring senior citizens receive the necessary health interventions without financial hardships and enhancing their quality of life and well-being. These enhancements to the Ayushman Bharat scheme mark a progressive shift towards a more equitable healthcare system, where more population segments can access vital health services without discrimination or undue strain on personal resources.

The government is taking steps towards integrating multiple health schemes at both central and state levels, heralding a new era of efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery. This move promises to transform the healthcare landscape by fostering unprecedented collaboration among various health initiatives. By uniting these efforts under the stewardship of the National Health Authority, an attached office of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the government is poised to negotiate superior rates with healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and insurers, leveraging the power of collective bargaining. Creating a unified platform for all health schemes will not only streamline resources but also significantly reduce costs and standardise services across the board. Moreover, this platform will serve as a hub for exchanging best practices among states, allowing them to share successes and overcome challenges.

As PMJAY continues to expand, it is heartening to see the emphasis on maintaining the quality of care and effectively addressing grievances. The scheme has already laid a solid foundation by establishing a comprehensive framework for empanelling hospitals and ensuring adherence to high standards. As we build on this success, the introduction of a hospital rating system emerges as a promising prospect. This system would evaluate facilities based on patient satisfaction, treatment outcomes, and adherence to clinical guidelines, motivating hospitals to uphold high standards and empowering patients with the knowledge to make well-informed healthcare choices.

Additionally, we are enhancing our grievance redressal mechanism, ensuring that all concerns are addressed swiftly and transparently. These advancements herald a new era of healthcare excellence under PMJAY, where consistent, high-quality care is not just an aspiration but a reality. Celebrating these milestones, we look forward to a future where every scheme participant experiences the highest standard of care and service.

PMJAY, with its strong information technology backbone, has laid the foundation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The ABDM aims to create a digital health ecosystem that connects patients, healthcare providers, and regulators through a seamless flow of information. By linking PMJAY with ABDM, the government can ensure that patients' medical histories are readily available to healthcare providers, reducing the risk of errors and improving the continuity of care. Additionally, the digital platform could be used to track the performance of empanelled hospitals, monitor treatment outcomes, and identify areas for improvement.

As Ayushman Bharat enters its seventh year, it stands as a testament to what can be achieved when vision, leadership, and collective effort come together. As we move forward, let us be inspired by the words of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, who emphasised, "The test of a good society is its ability to provide for the welfare of the last person in the queue." Ayushman Bharat is a manifestation of this philosophy, striving to ensure that even the most marginalised individuals in our society receive the healthcare they deserve. By focusing on inclusivity, equity, and compassion, we can ensure that every Indian, no matter where they stand in the queue, has access to the care they need to lead a healthy and fulfilling life without undue financial stress.

The author is former chief executive officer of the National Health Authority (NHA)