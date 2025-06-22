Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Fresh formal hiring at 5 month high in April 2025, shows EPFO data

Fresh formal hiring at 5 month high in April 2025, shows EPFO data

EPFO added 894,000 new subscribers in April, an 18.5 per cent rise from March, marking the strongest formal employment growth since the end of FY25 according to payroll data

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

The data show that 1.57 million members exited and rejoined EPFO in April.

Shiva Rajora
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fresh formal hiring in India increased by nearly 20 per cent in April to touch a five-month high, thus reversing the deterioration seen in the labour market at the end of FY25.
 
At the turn of the new financial year, the number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) rose by 18.5 per cent to 894,000 in April from 754,000 in March, according to the latest monthly payroll data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Sunday.
 
EPFO’s data reflects the state of the formal labour market, as only that workforce enjoys social security benefits and is protected by labour laws.
 
 
In April last year, 981,700 new subscribers had joined the EPF.
 
Of the total 894,000 new EPF subscribers in April this year, the share of those aged 18 to 25 decreased to 57.7 per cent (489,000) from 59 per cent (445,000) the month before. This age group typically comprises first-timers in the labour market, thus reflecting its robustness. 

Also Read

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO adds 1.91 mn in April; youth, rejoiners, women boost numbers

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO adds 1.9 million net members in April 2025, youth dominate entries

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO warns zonal and regional offices over delay in relieving transfers

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO contribution mismatch? Here's how to sort out employer errors

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO settles nearly half of all claims within three days this fiscal

 
Meanwhile, 245,000 new women subscribers joined the EPF in April, up from 208,000 in March.
 
Net payroll addition stood at 1.91 million in April. It is calculated by taking into account the number of new subscribers, exits, and the return of old subscribers to the social security organisation.
 
Net monthly payroll numbers are provisional and often revised sharply the following month. That is why the new EPF subscriber figure is considered more reliable than net additions.
 
“The above payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise, as updating employee records is a continuous process. The previous data gets updated,” said the Labour Ministry in a statement.
 
The data show that 1.57 million members exited and rejoined EPFO in April.
 
“These members switched their jobs and rejoined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulation instead of applying for final settlement, thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection,” said the ministry. 
 

More From This Section

crude oil, oil, lng

Blocking of Strait of Hormuz may impact India's energy procurement: Experts

PremiumThe G7 still leads in nominal GDP, driven by the US, but its share has dropped from 65 per cent in 2000 to 45 per cent in 2025

Datanomics: Despite gains, Brics still lags behind G7 in per capita terms

Premiumaccident, pool

Datanomics: Cracks in infrastructure and gaps in spending by states

gold

High gold prices, mobile tariffs pushing core inflation, says Crisil

crude oil, oil, lng

Govt must review energy risk scenarios due to Iran-Israel war: GTRI

Topics : EPFO Payroll data economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon