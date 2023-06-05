Rupee set to touch 83-per US dollar mark if RBI remains on hold this week

The Reserve Bank of India may face growing pressure to defend a key level for the rupee as its interest-rate pause looks set to weigh on the currency.

“The RBI will likely protect the 83 level insofar as the broad dollar index doesn’t durably surge much higher than its current 104-105 level,” said Dhiraj Nim, India economist and forex strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The RBI has recouped its FX reserves well and may not be hesitant to sell some dollars.”

The rupee is poised to test the 83-per dollar mark in the near term if the central bank remains on hold this week and changes its stance to neutral, effectively signaling an end to its hiking cycle. Some analysts say the RBI has more than enough in its warchest to defend the rupee, after its foreign-reserve stockpile swelled to almost $600 billion in May.