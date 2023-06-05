close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rupee set to touch 83-per US dollar mark if RBI remains on hold this week

Thursday's policy review will help shape the rupee's fortunes, with traders expecting little reprieve after the currency fell under the weight of a stronger greenback in May

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By David Finnerty and Subhadip Sircar

The Reserve Bank of India may face growing pressure to defend a key level for the rupee as its interest-rate pause looks set to weigh on the currency.
 
The rupee is poised to test the 83-per dollar mark in the near term if the central bank remains on hold this week and changes its stance to neutral, effectively signaling an end to its hiking cycle. Some analysts say the RBI has more than enough in its warchest to defend the rupee, after its foreign-reserve stockpile swelled to almost $600 billion in May.
“The RBI will likely protect the 83 level insofar as the broad dollar index doesn’t durably surge much higher than its current 104-105 level,” said Dhiraj Nim, India economist and forex strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The RBI has recouped its FX reserves well and may not be hesitant to sell some dollars.”

Thursday’s policy review will help shape the rupee’s fortunes, with traders expecting little reprieve after the currency fell under the weight of a stronger greenback in May. Technicals are also flashing a warning sign, as a gradual ascending triangle formation points to a further rise in the dollar-rupee pair.
chart

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Rupee gains 10 paise to 82.66 against US dollar on weaker greenback

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

MPC likely to hit pause again on repo rate: Business Standard Poll

Missing in action: Dearth of domestic infra finance in energy sector

Challenging SC judgment on validity of pre-import condition may not succeed

India's additional green financing need at 2.5% of GDP: RBI report

Indian oil export basket in FY23 was most diversified ever, shows data


The rupee declined 1.1% in May, its biggest monthly drop this year, as the dollar climbed and the RBI ramped up purchases of the greenback. It ended at 82.3 on Friday.

Traders are looking to the upcoming policy review for clues on the rate outlook after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the hold decision in April was a “pause, not a pivot.” All eight economists in a Bloomberg survey expect the central bank to stand pat on Thursday.
From a technical perspective, the currency pair’s 200-day moving average may cap its downside in the near term.

But with the dollar showing recent signs of weakness, a further drop in the rupee may be limited. Late Friday, US May payrolls surged along with joblessness, giving Federal Reserve officials more reason to pause interest-rate hikes. 
“We suspect it will be difficult to sustain a break through 83.0 for USD/INR in the weeks ahead,” says Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities in Singapore. “Strengthening portfolio inflows and limited sensitivity to broad dollar moves alongside a relatively attractive yield will likely offer the rupee some support.”

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:
  • Monday, June 5: Australia 1Q inventories and company operating profit, China Caixin services PMI, Indonesia CPI, Singapore retail sales
  • Tuesday, June 6: RBA rate decision, Australia 1Q BoP current account balance and net exports of GDP, Japan labor cash earnings and household spending, Taiwan CPI, Philippine CPI, Thailand CPI
  • Wednesday, June 7: Australia 1Q GDP, RBA’s Lowe and Bullock speak, China trade balance, Taiwan trade balance
  • Thursday, June 8: RBI rate decision, Australia trade balance, New Zealand 1Q manufacturing activity volume, Japan BoP current account, trade balance and 1Q GDP
  • Friday, June 9:, China CPI and PPI, South Korea BoP current account balance, Philippine trade balance, Malaysia industrial production

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das Rupee vs dollar US rate hike US Dollar RBI economy

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

On the agenda: GST Council likely to approve tribunal blueprint this month

GST
4 min read

Statsguru: Six charts explain RBI's annual earnings report for FY23

rbi, reserve bank of india
2 min read

Himachal inherits Rs 75,000 cr debt, focuses on resource mobilisation: CM

Image
2 min read

Telangana spends Rs 12k-cr per year to give free power to farmers: CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
1 min read

FMCG, auto data shows rural demand is coming back: CII President R Dinesh

Mr. R Dinesh, President, CII
7 min read

Most Popular

MPC likely to hit pause again on repo rate: Business Standard Poll

RBI
3 min read

Status quo on rate, but will the stance change?

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
7 min read

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

Odisha train accident: Cong leader Surjewala poses set of 9 questions to PM

Odisha train crash
4 min read

UP govt withdraws injections from hospitals, orders probe after reaction

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon