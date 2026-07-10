Growth will be driven by project execution, not announcement: Odisha CM

Your government has completed two years. What will you focus on in the third year?

Our government has focused on laying a strong foundation for a developed Odisha through decisive governance, rapid industrialisation, infrastructure expansion, welfare delivery and administrative reforms over the last two years. We have created a clear long-term roadmap through Vision Odisha 2036 and Vision 2047, with the objective of transforming Odisha into a major contributor to Viksit Bharat 2047. What is important is that, today, Odisha is moving with clarity of direction, speed of execution and confidence about the future.

Our priorities in the third year will be faster industrial grounding, stronger job creation, accelerated infrastructure development, value-added manufacturing, skilling and balanced and secure regional growth.

How do you plan to transition Odisha into a manufacturing hub?

Odisha has historically been known for its strength in mining and natural resources. Our goal now is to move decisively from a resource-based economy to a value-added manufacturing economy.

We are focusing on developing strong industrial value chains across sectors. Instead of exporting raw materials, we want more downstream manufacturing within Odisha. This transition is being driven through policy support, industrial infrastructure and ease of doing business reforms.

We are already witnessing strong growth in sectors such as chemicals, petrochemicals, downstream metals, textiles, food processing, electronics, semiconductors, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

What has been the response to the Utkarsh Odisha conclave? How many investment proposals have been received and how many have materialised on the ground?

The response to Utkarsh Odisha and subsequent investment outreach initiatives has been extremely encouraging. Since our government assumed office, we have approved 477 projects with a total investment potential of nearly ₹9.5 trillion and an employment potential of around 600,000 people.

What is more important is that these investments are moving steadily toward implementation. Already, 152 projects involving investment of over ₹3.11 trillion have moved into grounding or are in inauguration stages.

This demonstrates that Odisha is not only attracting investments but also converting them into projects on the ground. Our engagement with diplomats and global stakeholders reflects Odisha’s growing global visibility. We remain confident of achieving strong investment inflows through sustained outreach and faster execution.

What are your plans for the state’s agriculture sector?

Our goal in the agriculture sector is for farmers to earn more, and for agriculture to become more market-linked and future-ready. For this, we are focusing on better procurement, improved irrigation, technology adoption, crop diversification and stronger market linkages.

At the same time, we are investing in strengthening mandi infrastructure across the state to improve aggregation, storage, price discovery and market access. We are also working on post-harvest management, value addition, food processing and supply-chain development.

With India diversifying its seafood exports, how does Odisha stand to gain?

Odisha has significant potential to emerge as a major seafood export hub in India. Our government is focused on modernising the fisheries sector through better infrastructure, stronger value chains, processing capacity, cold chain development and export-oriented growth.

You have advocated for greater central support and the scientific backfilling of abandoned mines using fly ash. How do you plan to scale up value addition for minerals within Odisha rather than exporting raw materials to other states?

Our focus is to ensure that Odisha moves beyond being only a supplier of raw materials and emerges as a major centre for value-added manufacturing.

We are promoting downstream investments in sectors such as specialty metals, chemicals, battery materials, rare earths and advanced materials. We are also developing industrial ecosystems around mineral-bearing regions to attract higher-value manufacturing.

At the same time, scientific mining and sustainable mine closure remain important priorities. Scientific backfilling of abandoned mines using fly ash can help address both environmental restoration and sustainable land use. We are engaging with the government of India and industry stakeholders to scale such solutions.

How is your administration ensuring that District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds are utilised effectively for the welfare of tribal communities?

We are committed to ensuring that DMF funds are used in a transparent, accountable and outcome-oriented manner, especially for tribal welfare and development in mining regions.

As someone who comes from a tribal and mineral-rich region, I deeply understand both the opportunities and the challenges faced by people in these areas. Development in mining regions must be inclusive and people-centric.

We are strengthening monitoring mechanisms and improving planning so that DMF resources create durable and meaningful impact at the grassroots level.

Is the state’s rising fiscal deficit a concern?

Odisha has historically maintained strong fiscal discipline and we remain committed to prudent financial management. While there has been increased capital expenditure, welfare commitments and growth-oriented investments, our finances remain well managed and within responsible limits.

We view productive capital expenditure as an investment in Odisha’s future growth. Infrastructure creation, industrial development, irrigation and social sector investments generate long-term economic returns. Our focus is on balancing welfare, growth and fiscal sustainability in a responsible manner.

The 16th Finance Commission noted the need to reform property registration, improve real estate valuation, and strengthen stamp duty enforcement to unlock higher revenue. What steps are being taken to address this?

The recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission are important and provide useful guidance for strengthening state revenue systems. Our government is taking several measures to modernise property registration, improve transparency in valuation and strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

Digitisation and technology-led governance are central to this effort. We are working towards improving property record integration, better valuation mechanisms, streamlined registration processes and stronger compliance systems.

We believe technology-driven reforms in this area can significantly improve transparency, reduce leakages and enhance revenue realisation over time.

What are the plans to address the challenges facing the 11 loss-making state public sector enterprises? The 16th Finance Commission recommended a review of these enterprises by the state Cabinet to decide on closure, disinvestment, or continuation based on strategic importance

Our approach is practical and balanced. Each enterprise must be evaluated based on strategic relevance, operational viability and long-term public value.

Where reforms, restructuring or operational improvements can revive performance, we will pursue those options. Where enterprises no longer serve a strategic purpose, appropriate decisions will be taken in the larger interest of efficient governance and public resource optimisation.