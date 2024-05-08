16th Finance Commission invites suggestions on its ToR, general approach

The Sixteenth Finance Commission has invited suggestions from the public and interested organisations on the panel’s terms of reference and the general approach that it may adopt, a press statement said on Wednesday.

The commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, is required to make its recommendations covering a period of five years starting April 1, 2026 with respect to the distribution of the net proceeds of taxes between the Centre and states and the allocation between the states of the respective shares of such proceeds.

The commission would also recommend principles which should govern the grants-in-aid of the revenues of the states out of the Consolidated Fund of India and the sums to be paid to the states by way of grants-in-aid of their revenues under Article 275 of the Constitution.

The Finance Commission is also expected to give its recommendations regarding the measures needed to augment the Consolidated Fund of a State to supplement the resources of the Panchayats and Municipalities in the state on the basis of the recommendations made by the Finance Commission of the State.

The Commission is also mandated to review the present arrangements on ﬁnancing Disaster Management initiatives, with reference to the funds constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“Views are also invited on any other issue relevant to the work of the XVIFC,” a press statement said.

The 16th Finance Commission held its first meeting to discuss its terms of reference on February 14.

The Finance Commission is a constitutionally-mandated body established once every five years to devise a formula for distributing net tax proceeds between the Centre and the states as well as among states and local bodies. Currently, India shares 41 per cent of federal taxes with states as recommended by the 15th panel.