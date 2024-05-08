Net worth of CPSEs increased by 82% in 9 years, says finance minister

Denouncing the claim by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) are being dismantled and are in disarray under the current government, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the net worth of all CPSEs increased by 82 per cent to Rs 17.33 trillion at the end of FY23 compared to Rs 9.5 trillion at the end of FY14.

“Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, PSUs are thriving, benefiting significantly from the culture of professionalism infused in them along with increased operational freedom. The Modi government's focus on capital expenditure has also led to substantial growth in their stock performance,” Sitharaman said in a post on social media platform X.





Sitharaman said the market capitalisation of 12 listed public sector banks (PSBs) has surged by 2.95 times in the past three years to Rs 16.12 trillion as of March 31, 2024.

The finance minister attributed this growth to initiatives by the Modi government, emphasising the recovery of PSBs from the banking crisis that unfolded during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era. She highlighted that gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) in PSBs have declined to a decade-low of 3.2 per cent, while profits have reached record highs. Sitharaman underscored the government's commitment to financial inclusion, ensuring access to formal banking services across the nation.

Sitharaman argued that CPSEs, including previously neglected entities like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), have experienced a resurgence under the Modi government.

“HAL's market valuation has skyrocketed by 1,370 per cent in merely four years, rising from Rs 17,398 crore in 2020 to Rs 2.5 trillion as of May 7, 2024. HAL announced its highest-ever revenue of more than Rs 29,810 crore for FY 2023-24 on March 31, 2024, and has a robust order book of over Rs 94,000 crore,” Sitharaman said, blaming the Congress party for relying heavily on imports rather than empowering institutions like HAL.

Sitharaman said false claims are also made regarding people losing jobs after disinvestment. Taking the example of Air India, she said the airline has seen significant growth in employment opportunities, with over 7,500 new employees (both flying and ground staff) having joined the company since privatisation. “It was a precondition of the government to the buyer that there would be no removal or retrenchment of employees for a period of one year. Also, even after one year, there will be a voluntary retirement offer before retrenchment, on terms no less favourable than maximum benefits. Provident Fund (PF) and gratuity benefits were also offered as per laws,” she added.