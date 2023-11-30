Sensex (0.13%)
All-India House Price Index moderates to 3.4% in Q2FY24: RBI data

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, all-India HPI contracted by 1.2% in the second quarter of 2023-24; seven of the 10 cities saw price increase in housing registration during the latest quarter

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The RBI releases HPI-based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in 10 major cities. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
The all-India House Price Index (HPI) moderated to 3.4 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2023-24 from 4.5 per cent in the year-ago period, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.
The RBI releases HPI-based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in 10 major cities.
The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.
"All-India HPI growth (year-on-year) moderated to 3.4 per cent in Q2:2023-24 from 5.1 per cent in the previous quarter and 4.5 per cent a year ago; annual growth in HPI varied widely across the cities - ranging from the high growth of 6.5 per cent (Chennai) to a contraction of 0.2 per cent (Jaipur)," the central bank said.
On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, all-India HPI contracted by 1.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2023-24; seven of the 10 cities witnessed price increase in housing registration during the latest quarter.

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

