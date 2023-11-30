Q2 GDP: Investment growth at 5 qtr high, household consumption slows down

Amidst the front-loading of capital expenditure (capex) by the central government, growth in capital investment accelerated sharply to 11 per cent during the second quarter (July-September) - the highest in five quarters from 7.9 per cent in the previous quarter of the current financial year, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday showed.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), a proxy for infrastructure investment, contributed 30 per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP) in Q2FY24, against 29.3 per cent in the previous quarter. Investment growth above 30 per cent is considered important for driving economic growth.

The rise in the share of GFCF in GDP comes on the back of increased capex by the Centre, which grew 43.1 per cent to Rs 4.9 trillion till Q2FY24 from Rs 3.42 trillion in the same period last year, data sourced from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed.

“The combined capex of the Union and 26 states grew by 26.7 per cent year-on-year during Q2FY24 in view of the impending elections in various states,” says Devendra K Pant, Chief Economist, India Ratings.

Meanwhile, the growth in Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE), which is taken as a proxy for household consumption, slowed down to 3.13 per cent in Q2 from 5.97 per cent in the previous quarter, partly due to a severe slowdown in rural demand. However, the share of PFCE in GDP rose to 61 per cent in Q2 from 59.7 per cent in the first quarter.

Besides, for the first half of the year (April - September) this fiscal, GFCF grew by 9.5 per cent and PFCE grew by a modest 4.5 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings, says that on the demand side, there was a sharp jump in investment, led by the Central and state governments, that helped pull up the GDP growth.

“However, there was some moderation in consumption demand possibly due to the delayed festive season this year and weak rural demand. Going ahead, private consumption could accelerate owing to further improvement in urban demand led by a festive boost in Q3. However, the outlook for rural demand revival remains clouded amid monsoon deficiency and a likely hit to agricultural production,” she added.

Echoing a similar view, Gaura Sengupta, Economist, IDFC First Bank, said that both the Centre and state governments front-loaded capex, which is visible in the construction sector growth as its impact is visible on the investment growth. Meanwhile, trade, hotel, and transportation, which are contact-intensive sectors, have slowed, despite a pick-up in individual travel and tourism-related expenditure.

“The investment to GDP ratio has risen to 35.3 per cent, which is a 12-year high. The high-frequency growth indicators showed that urban demand had held up with a jump in passenger vehicle sales, a rise in air travel, personal loan growth, and a rise in FMCG sales volume. That said, rural demand remains weak, reflecting low real wage growth and uneven monsoon. The impact of the latter is visible with employment demand under NREGA remaining higher than last year,” she added.

Along with the front-loading of capex by the government, it also increased its revenue expenditure as Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) also registered double-digit growth (12.35 per cent) during the quarter. However, the share of GFCE in GDP fell to 9.8 per cent in Q2 from 10.5 per cent in Q1 of the current financial year.