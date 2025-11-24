Monday, November 24, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Bond yields fall after RBI Guv says room for rate cut has not diminished

Bond yields fall after RBI Guv says room for rate cut has not diminished

These comments come a week ahead of the meeting of the six-member monetary policy committee that starts from December 3. The decision in the meeting will be announced on Friday, December 5

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Yields on the 10-year benchmark government bond fell after the Reserve Bank of India governor Sanjay Malhotra said the scope for further rate cuts indicated during the previous October meeting has not diminished, as suggested by the data, but added that the rate-setting panel will take a call on the timing. 
These comments come a week ahead of the meeting of the six-member monetary policy committee that starts from December 3. The decision in the meeting will be announced on Friday, December 5.
 
“In the October MPC meeting, it was clearly communicated that there was room for rate cuts. Since
