Cabinet approves ₹23,437 cr rail multi-tracking projects across six states

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved three rail multi-tracking projects at a total cost of ₹23,437 crore across six states.

"The increased line capacity will enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion," the CCEA said in a statement.

The projects are planned to be implemented under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

The three projects include new lines between Nagda and Mathura, Guntakal and Wadi, and Burhwal and Sitapur. They cover 19 districts across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and are expected to increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 901 kilometres.

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several tourist destinations, including Mahakaleshwar, Ranthambore National Park, Kuno National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Mantralayam (Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt).

The projects are also essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, foodgrains, cement, petroleum oil lubricants, iron and steel, iron ore, containers, and fertilisers. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of 60 million tonnes per annum.