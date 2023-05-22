close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Call rates, bond yields ease on expectations of improved liquidity

Yield on 10-year government bond closes below 7%

Abhijit LeleAgencies Mumbai
Rupee, bonds market, funds

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Money-market rates and bond yields eased on expectations that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to pull out the Rs 2,000 note from circulation would improve liquidity. In addition, the RBI’s decision to transfer Rs 87,416 crore as surplus to the central government for 2022-23 also weighed on market sentiment.
Market dealers said the call rates showed a tendency to decline throughout the day. The weighted average call rate was 6.37 per cent on Friday and trended down to close at 6.2 per cent, according to Clearing Corporation of India data.

Soumyajit Niyogi, director, core analytical group, India Ratings & Research, said the liquidity in the system would improve on the back of these two events, and interest rates on commercial paper and certificates of deposits were expected to soften in the months ahead.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark (7.26 per cent maturing in 2033) ended at 6.98 per cent on Monday, after closing at 7.01 per cent on Friday. The three- to five-year bond yields ended lower by about 7 basis points.

QuantEco, an independent economic research house, said actions by the RBI — the purge of Rs 2,000 denomination currency and the transfer of Rs 87,416 crore as surplus to the central government — would benefit money-market liquidity.
While the dividend transfer would have a deterministic impact (Rs 874 billion), the currency withdrawal would have a potential impact ranging between Rs 40,000 crore and Rs 1 trillion.

Also Read

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on January 5: Details

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G series phones go on sale with introductory offers

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on Jan 5: Details here

Inflation momentum turning out to be softer than anticipated: RBI report

Economic impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal very marginal: RBI governor

Income tax department to monitor advance tax payments by companies

GatiShakti: Govt looks to develop local areas via national masterplan

90% of sales at petrol pumps now with Rs 2,000 notes, up from 10%


Even though India’s banking system's liquidity had remained at a surplus of about Rs 60,000 crore in May, overnight rates remained elevated for the most part of the month as the bulk of the surplus was with a few large banks.
The liquidity injection may revive a rally in rupee government bonds, which lost momentum last week after the central bank’s dividend payout to the government fell short of traders’ expectations. A bigger payment would have enabled the finance ministry to cut its bond sales and lower borrowing costs.

The improvement in liquidity could push the shorter-duration bond yields downward, but long-end yields may rise over the medium term with much-anticipated open market bond purchases as well as a domestic policy easing getting delayed, traders said.
Earlier in the day, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the impact of the extraction of Rs 2,000 currency notes would be “very, very marginal” on the economy because it accounts for only 10.8 per cent of the currency in circulation.

The withdrawal exercise is part of currency management operations, and most of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 notes are expected to be returned to the exchequer by the deadline of September 30, he added.
Topics : Bond Yields call rates Liquidity

First Published: May 22 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

April macroeconomic data shows strong start for FY24: Finance Ministry

Economic growth, GDP
3 min read

Call rates, bond yields ease on expectations of improved liquidity

Rupee, bonds market, funds
3 min read

Inflation momentum turning out to be softer than anticipated: RBI report

consumer food
4 min read

Economic impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal very marginal: RBI governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
4 min read
Premium

Income tax department to monitor advance tax payments by companies

tax
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Rs 2,000 denomination note may lose legal tender status by year-end

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read

Stock of this pharma company has plunged 80% from its record high level

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

India asks for $55-million funding in first call with Pandemic Fund

Pandemic Fund
4 min read

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon