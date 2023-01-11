Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G series phones go on sale with introductory offers

Note 12 5G series go on first sale in India at 12 pm on January 11. The three in the series are the Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Pro models in the series will be available for purchase on online store, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and Flipkart. The entry-level 5G model will be available on Amazon, besides channels. The three will be available for purchase with introductory offers. Below are the details:

Redmi Note 12 5G: Specifications, price, offers

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, the Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness level. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera sensor. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W wired charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port.

The Redmi Note 12 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for 4GB+128 GB model and Rs 19,999 for 6GB+128GB model. Xiaomi is offering a discount of Rs 1,500 to ICICI credit cardholders, which brings down the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 16,499 for 4GB model and Rs 18,499 for 6GB model.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G: Specifications, price, offers

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone supports 67W fast wired charging. It has a 6.67-inch full HD+ Pro AMOLED screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness level. It sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera. It is IP53 certified for splash protection.

It comes in arctic white, ice-berg blue and obsidian black colours. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and 3.5mm audio jack. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 for 6GB+128GB; Rs 26,999 for 8GB+128G; and Rs 27,999 for 8GB+256GB. The instant discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI credit card brings down the price to Rs 21,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G: Specifications, price, offers

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and a 4980 mAh battery, it sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ Pro AMOLED screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with support for Dolby Vision. It is IP53 certified for splash protection. It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera. It comes in arctic white, ice-berg blue and obsidian black colours.

The phone supports 120W hypercharge wired charging. The smartphone boots Android 12 operating system based MIUI 13 interface. Other features include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and dual SIM with 5G support. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB and Rs 32,999 for 12GB+256GB variant. The instant discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI credit card brings down the price to Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.