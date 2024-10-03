Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / CareEdge assigns BBB+ to India, first Indian agency in global ratings space

CareEdge assigns BBB+ to India, first Indian agency in global ratings space

The agency projects a gradual reduction in India's general government debt-to-GDP ratio, from the current 80 per cent to 78 per cent by FY30 and 73.5 per cent by FY35

growth gdp economy

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CareEdge Global IFSC Ltd, a subsidiary of CARE Ratings Ltd, on Thursday assigned a long-term foreign currency (LTFC) rating of CareEdge BBB+ to India, citing India's resilient post-pandemic recovery and its focus on infrastructure investment, the company said in a release.

CareEdge has released its inaugural report on sovereign ratings, covering 39 global economies. With this, CareEdge became the first Indian credit rating agency to enter the global scale ratings space, including sovereign ratings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The agency projects a gradual reduction in India's general government debt-to-GDP ratio, from the current 80 per cent to 78 per cent by FY30 and 73.5 per cent by FY35, supported by robust nominal GDP growth and fiscal consolidation. India's large, diverse economy and projected GDP growth of 6.5-7 per cent in the coming years, along with strong foreign exchange reserves and low external debt, bolster its credit profile. However, these strengths are offset by high government debt, weak debt affordability, low per capita income, and vulnerability to global oil price shocks due to the country’s significant oil import dependency (Rs 85 per cent).
 

In its inaugural sovereign rating action, CareEdge Global has assigned an AAA rating to Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Sweden; AA+ to Australia, Canada, and the USA; and AA- to France, Japan, Korea, the UAE, and the UK. Countries such as Portugal received an A+ rating, while China and Spain were rated A, and Chile, Malaysia, and Thailand received A-. India, Botswana, and the Philippines were assigned BBB+, with Indonesia, Italy, and Mauritius rated BBB. Lower ratings include BBB- for Mexico, Morocco, and Peru; BB+ for Brazil, Colombia, Greece, and Vietnam; and BB for South Africa. Turkey was rated B+, Nigeria B, Ecuador and Egypt B-, Bangladesh CCC+, Argentina CCC, and Ethiopia received a D rating.

Also Read

economic growth

Moody's raises India's growth forecasts, Fitch affirms 'BBB-' rating

In a rare move, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised its outlook for India to ‘positive' from ‘stable' while affirming the lowest investment grade sovereign credit rating (BBB-) ahead of the general election results due on June 4.

LS results won't cast a shadow on fiscal improvements in India: S&P

Labourers,Labourer

Share of workers in manufacturing still remains below Covid levels: PLFS

edible oil

Govt okays National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds with Rs 10K cr outlay

Video streaming, streaming

Direct subscribers to dominate streaming market: UK-based firm Omdia

Topics : India's sovereign rating

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon