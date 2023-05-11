CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns: FinMin

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has rolled out a module for automated scrutiny of GST returns.
“This module will enable the officers to carry out scrutiny of GST returns of Centre Administered Taxpayers selected on the basis of data analytics and risks identified by the System,” the finance ministry said in a statement.
In the module, discrepancies on account of risks associated with a return are displayed to the tax officers.
Tax officers are provided with a workflow for interacting with the taxpayers through the GSTN Common Portal for communication of discrepancies noticed. “Implementation of this Automated Return Scrutiny Module has commenced with the scrutiny of GST returns for FY 2019-20,” the statement added.
Also Read
GST officers to seek details of all invoices in case of ITC mismatch
Why do states want a bigger share of GST?
CBIC detects Rs 62K-crore GST evasion via fake invoices during past 3 years
Monthly GST revenue at Rs 1.50 trn to be new normal next fiscal: CBIC chief
CBIC to introduce automated GST scrutiny system by next week: FM Sitharaman
For the foreseeable future, diesel is likely to drive India's economy
Singapore & India looking at new growth drivers to propel ties: Kumaran
Huge potential to increase eco ties between India,Canada: Piyush Goyal
WTO ruling on IT products: Govt seeks to address trade bloc's tariff worry
EPFO issues circular for subscribers to calculate dues and interest rates
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)