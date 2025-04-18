CBIC issues new rules to simplify GST registration, curb official overreach

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued detailed instructions to streamline the Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration process amid rising concerns over procedural delays and arbitrary practices by field officers.
The revised guidelines aim to curb discretionary demands for extraneous documents, a frequent complaint among taxpayers who have reported harassment and inconsistency in the registration process across jurisdictions.
The Board has directed officers to rely solely on the indicative list of documents specified in FORM GST REG-01. It observed that applicants were often being asked to furnish documents not mandated under the law, such as the landlord’s Permanent Account Number (PAN), Aadhaar card, or photographs taken inside the business premises.
“Any one document uploaded on the portal will be sufficient and no additional document should be requested,” the instructions stated.
For rented premises, applicants need to upload a valid rent or lease agreement along with one supporting document—such as the latest property tax receipt, electricity bill, or municipal khata copy—to establish ownership of the premises by the lessor.
“It has been observed that additional documents of the lessor are being sought by field formations, such as PAN card, Aadhaar, and photographs. It is hereby advised that any one of the documents in the said list or similar records—like water bills or documents prescribed under state or local laws—should suffice to prove the principal place of business,” the notification said.
In a significant clarification, the CBIC instructed officers not to raise presumptive or irrelevant queries. It cited instances where officers questioned why the applicant’s residential address differed from the business location or objected to the nature of goods or services offered from a given site.
“Officers should not ask any presumptive query that is not related to the documents or information submitted by the applicant,” the instructions added.
To ensure timely registration, the CBIC mandated that applications be approved within seven working days if complete and not flagged as risky. For cases flagged as risky—such as those without Aadhaar authentication or identified through backend data analysis—officers must process them within 30 days, following physical verification of the premises.
Officers are required to upload physical verification reports, including GPS-tagged photographs, at least five days before the 30-day deadline.
The Board also emphasised that no registration should be granted on a deemed basis due to officer inaction. “It must be ensured that no application is approved on a deemed basis for want of timely action by tax officers,” it said.
Any demand for additional documents beyond those prescribed must now receive prior approval from a deputy or assistant commissioner. Officers have also been directed to avoid raising queries on minor deficiencies unless they are crucial to establishing ownership or business operations.
Commenting on the reforms, Rajat Mohan, senior partner, AMRG & Associates, said, “By explicitly disallowing officers from demanding documents beyond the prescribed list or raising presumptive and irrelevant queries, the instruction curbs administrative overreach. The inclusion of clear timelines, a structured framework for verification, and acceptance of alternative documents like consent letters and utility bills are key reforms that will directly benefit taxpayers.”
“These changes will reduce registration delays, eliminate avoidable rejections, and ensure fair treatment of applicants—particularly for startups, sole proprietorships, and businesses operating from shared or rented premises,” he added.
Senior tax officials have been directed to closely monitor registration processing, ensure adequate staffing, and initiate disciplinary action against officers deviating from the new norms. State-level trade notices may also be issued to clarify acceptable documentation under local laws.