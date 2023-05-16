close

Centre to come up with new drug export policy after concerns around quality

Drug producers have up until now exported their products without any quality control directly to foreign nations after obtaining export permits

BS Web Team New Delhi
India cough syrup, new drug policy

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
The health ministry is considering implementing a new system for drug exports in light of reports that subpar Indian medications have resulted in health issues and even fatalities in nations like US, The Gambia, and Uzbekistan, a report by NDTV said.
All drug samples made in India will undergo quality checks prior to shipping, the report added. According to ministry sources, this new policy is being discussed by the Union health ministry and the Department of Pharmaceuticals. Suggestions were also sought from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) regarding this. 

Drug producers have up until now exported their products without any quality control directly to foreign nations after obtaining export permits.
Last month, the US government's top medical watchdog expressed concern about the spread of a highly drug-resistant bacteria linked to eye drops manufactured by an Indian company.

According to The New York Times, eye drops made by Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare under the brand name EzriCare Artificial Tears were linked to three deaths, eight cases of blindness, and dozens of infections. Tamil Nadu's drug regulator, on the other hand, stated that there was "no contamination" in the samples.
In October 2022, The Gambia in West Africa also reported the deaths of 70 kids allegedly linked to cough syrups made in India. 

The children's deaths were strongly linked to the consumption of allegedly contaminated cough syrups made in India, a joint investigation conducted by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Gambian health authorities in March this year said.
In December, Uzbekistan claimed that at least 18 children in the country died after allegedly taking an India-manufactured cough syrup.

Topics : drug export Health Ministry Cough syrup BS Web Reports

First Published: May 16 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

