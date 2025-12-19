Friday, December 19, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre to release compliance handbook for new labour codes: Labour secy

Centre to release compliance handbook for new labour codes: Labour secy

Gurnani said that both the Centre and state governments will help the labour inspectors understand their new role of inspector-cum-facilitator and provide them with training

Vandana Gurnani

Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is set to release a compliance handbook to help businesses comply with the four new labour codes, Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani said on Friday.
 
Speaking at an event organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gurnani said the government will work with the industry for smooth implementation of the codes and better understanding of the new system of compliances.
 
“We are also working on a compliance handbook, which will tell what the simplified compliances now are. We will disseminate it physically as well as electronically,” Gurnani said.
 
The labour secretary further added that the government and the industry need to collaborate so they can together carry this message to the last mile where businesses also know what is now required from them.
 
 
Gurnani said both the Centre and state governments will help labour inspectors understand their new role of inspector-cum-facilitator and provide them with training. She stated that both the central and state labour commissioners organise forums and meetings regularly to give clarifications on any concerns that businesses may have.

Also Read

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Did MGNREGA act as safety net for casual labour during sowing, harvest?

labour Law, Labour Ministry, Contract labour laws, new labour codes

New labour codes suitable for nature of employment, GDP growth: Secretary

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

New labour codes to formalise jobs, inspectors to be facilitator: Mandaviya

MGNREGA workers, labourers

Centre proposes renaming MGNREGA to VB-G RaM G, to change funding pattern

MGNREGA

MGNREGA and the weight of change reignites debate over implementationpremium

 
“We would be happy to deploy our machinery so that they can explain what is in the codes. This effort of taking the message of the codes down should be a joint effort between the government and the industry,” she added.
 
Under the new codes, the inspector-cum-facilitator has to provide a 30-day notice to businesses before taking any action when an instance of non-compliance is found. The draft rules of the new codes, which will be up for a 45-day public consultation with stakeholders, are yet to be notified by the labour ministry.
 
The central government notified the four labour codes last month, five years after they were passed by Parliament, reforming and consolidating the 29 existing labour laws.
 
The four labour codes — the Code on Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020), and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020) — are intended to modernise labour regulations, enhancing workers’ welfare and aligning the labour ecosystem with the evolving world of work.

More From This Section

electric vehicle

Destination Europe: India's EV exports surge makes a mark in the Westpremium

tax

Net direct tax collections reach ₹17.04 trillion till Dec 17 in FY26, up 8%

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

India's trade deficit with China may reach $106 billion in 2025: GTRI

steelmakers, steel

India imposes five-year anti-dumping duty on some Chinese steel imports

India, Indians, mumbai, population, economy

Why China rose and India lost ground in the global middle-class map

Topics : Labour laws Labour Ministry New Labour Codes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon