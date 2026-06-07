Chile's demand for access to sensitive products slows India CEPA talks

"Chile has asked for market access in gold, salmon, wine, apple, walnut, avocado, and some other fruits and berries," the official said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are private.

While New Delhi may agree to give concessions on fruits and wine through quotas or a minimum import price mechanism to ensure their landing price remains higher than the domestic price, Santiago is seeking the maximum possible concession on these products, the official said.

“Chile is willing to give tariff concessions to India on over 90 per cent of tariff lines, while India is likely to offer duty cuts on around 70 per cent of lines,” the official said. “They are fine with access on even 60 per cent of tariff lines, as long as the products of their interest get covered in the CEPA.”

Being among the world's top five wine producers, Santiago is particularly keen on securing market access for its wine exports, the official added.

The general election and the change in government in Chile also delayed the trade deal negotiations, the official said. The new administration led by Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast is equally interested in finalising the agreement, the official added.

Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Pérez Mackenna led a high-level delegation to New Delhi last month. During the visit, Chile’s Vice-Minister of International Economic Relations Paula Estevez met India’s Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal to discuss modalities for the early conclusion of the trade pact.

The two sides have already concluded negotiations on nearly 80 per cent of the agreement, the official said. The remaining issues largely relate to critical minerals and market access, the official added.

India is simultaneously pursuing negotiations for trade deals with other partners in Latin America, including Peru and the MERCOSUR bloc.

New Delhi is seeking to expand its existing preferential trade agreement with MERCOSUR, which comprises Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia, into a full-fledged free trade agreement. “We aim to finalise the terms of reference for an FTA with them in a month or two,” the official said.

Talks with Peru, however, are currently on hold, with New Delhi awaiting the formation of a new government following the Latin American nation's presidential run-off on Sunday. A delegation was expected from Lima in June, but that is likely to be delayed now, the official said.

FTAs with trade partners in Latin America are part of India's broader strategy to diversify its sources of critical minerals beyond China. New Delhi is particularly interested in securing access to key minerals such as copper and lithium found in the region.

Currently, China accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the global supply chain for rare earth minerals. Beijing's restrictions on exports of critical minerals and rare earth magnets last year triggered shortages and disrupted production at automobile facilities in India and across the world.