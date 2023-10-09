NIPL inks pact with Al Etihad Payments to develop UAE's card scheme

Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), and NPCI International Payments (NIPL), have announced a strategic partnership to advance the development of the United Arab Emirates' first national domestic card scheme (DCS).

Scheduled to launch in early 2024, the DCS will aim to facilitate the growth of e-commerce and digital transactions in the United Arab Emirates, bolster financial inclusion, support the nation's digitisation agenda, increase alternative payment options, reduce the cost of payments, and enhance the United Arab Emirates' competitiveness and position as a global digital payments leader.

As part of its Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) programme introduced in 2023, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates' launch of Al Etihad Payments aims to implement an innovative, interoperable, and enabling payments infrastructure allowing licensed financial institutions and payment service providers to further enhance customer experience through advanced payment solutions.

NIPL was commissioned for this initiative following a comprehensive selection process that gauged the capacity of its solution in meeting the needs of consumers and merchants, in addition to its ability to build an integrated financial infrastructure. NIPL will operate the DCS and provide fraud monitoring and data analysis support.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, said: "The FIT programme, as well as the signing of this agreement, underscores the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates' commitment to accelerating the digital transformation of the financial sector and bolstering digital payments, in line with the ambitions of the United Arab Emirates' leadership. The development of the DCS is an integral FIT initiative and an achievement in the payments space which seeks to support the growth of digital transactions and e-commerce whilst ensuring business continuity."

The agreement was exchanged between Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor – Strategy, Financial Infrastructure and Digital Transformation at the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and Chairman of Al Etihad Payments, and Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and chief executive officer of NPCI, representing NPCI International Payments.

Also Read Cashfree Payments partners with NPCI to launch customer on-boarding feature JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland PM Modi leaves for his trip to France and UAE; check trip details here Thomas Cook, NPCI launch RuPay prepaid forex card for travellers to UAE Strict action against construction cos violating anti-dust norms: Gopal Rai Urban unemployment rate dips to 6.6% during April-June 2023: Govt survey Will foster blue economy, attract capital to propel maritime industry: Govt K'taka urges Centre to increase employment days to 150 under MGNREGS Govt to scale back on investment as it curbs budget deficit: Goldman Sachs

Dhaheri, Assistant Governor – Strategy, Financial Infrastructure, and Digital Transformation at the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and Chairman of Al Etihad Payments, said: "We are pleased to collaborate further with our counterparts in India and are confident that we have chosen the ideal partners to accomplish this venture with. We also look forward to establishing an innovation fund that will look to support the payment systems of India and the United Arab Emirates, drive research and development, and foster the capabilities of United Arab Emirates citizens to ensure their effective management of the DCS."

Shukla of NPCI International Payments said, "We are pleased to announce our collaboration with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and Al Etihad Payments. Together, we will work on building, implementing, and operationalising the United Arab Emirates' National Domestic Card Scheme. This partnership aligns perfectly with NIPL's global mission to offer our knowledge and expertise to assist other countries in establishing their own cost-effective and secure payment services. Our DCS solution is based on the principles of sovereignty, speed to market, innovation, digitisation, and strategic independence. We firmly believe that our track record of success, particularly in a dynamic market like India, positions us as the ideal partners for this promising endeavour."