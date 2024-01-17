Cong accuses Centre of surrendering Rs 1 trn agri-budget in 5 years

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Modi government of "surrendering" Rs one lakh crore of the agriculture budget in the last five years and said farmers in the country continue to face problems including rising input costs.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Deepender Hooda also slammed the government over its decision concerning the ban on the export of wheat and some other commodities, saying farmers can get good prices in international markets due to present global geo-political conditions.

He alleged that Rs one lakh crore had been "surrendered" and data showed farmer suicides during the rule of the BJP-led government.

He accused the Modi government of giving a "double blow" to farmers, saying rules are relaxed when import is done.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that there is no proposal to lift export restrictions on wheat, rice, and sugar.

The ban on wheat exports was initially imposed in May 2022, and subsequently, non-basmati rice exports faced restrictions starting from July 2023.

"Wheat production is expected to touch a new record of 114 million tonnes in the ongoing 2023-24 crop year on higher coverage provided weather conditions remain normal", the Minister had said.

The last leg of sowing of wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, is underway and will continue till next week. Till last week, wheat was planted in 320.54 lakh hectares, as per the official data.

Curbs on sugar exports were extended beyond October 2023 as part of the government's measures to control rising domestic prices.

"There is no proposal as of now to remove export restrictions on wheat, rice and sugar. And India will not import wheat and sugar," Goyal had told reporters.

He had also highlighted India's commitment to supporting friendly nations' food security needs by providing rice.