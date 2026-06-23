Datanomics: Microfinance stress eases as NBFCs drive asset-quality recovery

Six years ago, nearly three-quarters, or 75 per cent, of all disbursements were loans under ₹50,000. By FY26, that share shrunk to just 27 per cent, while the ₹50,000-80,000 band rose to 42 per cent, reflecting a tilt towards big ticket sizes, which were earlier considered risky. Bihar remains the largest microfinance market, with its share rising from 11.6 per cent in FY21 to 16.4 per cent in FY26. Together with Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Karnataka, they account for over half the outstanding credit.