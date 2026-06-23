Datanomics: Microfinance stress eases as NBFCs drive asset-quality recovery
India's microfinance sector is recovering as defaults fall, loan sizes rise, and government guarantees extend to boost cheaper credit to small borrowers
Sneha Sasikumar
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The Centre recently extended the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Microfinance Institutions-2.0 until August 31, 2026, and raised the loan guarantee cap for microfinance institutions (MFIs) in the category of large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The move aims to lower lending risk and push cheaper credit to small borrowers. The sector is showing signs of recovery. Loans overdue by more than 30 days after delinquency fell to 2.3 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), down from 6.6 per cent a year earlier, with the NBFC category leading the recovery.
Topics : Microfinance NBFC microfinance firms