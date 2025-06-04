Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / No changes in FDI policy for countries sharing land border with India

No changes in FDI policy for countries sharing land border with India

All FDI proposals from these nations undergo the similar process of scrutiny and examination as per standard operating procedure for the processing of investment proposals from these nations

FDI

The bulk of FDI coming into India falls under the automatic approval route.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has not made any amendments to the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy for countries sharing land border with India, sources said on Wednesday.

In 2020, the government issued Press Note 3 under which investors from these land bordering countries have to mandatorily take prior approval of the government for making investments in any sector.

The Press Note 3 is applicable to all the land bordering countries of India in an equal manner, the sources said. The countries are China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and Afghanistan.

All FDI proposals from these nations undergo the similar process of scrutiny and examination as per standard operating procedure for the processing of investment proposals from these nations.

 

"After issuance of this press note, no amendment has been undertaken in the FDI policy relating to investments from countries sharing land border with India," a source said.

Also Read

FDI

FDI hits $81 billion in 2024-25, highest in three years: DPIIT Secretary

FDI

Indian entities committed FDI worth $6 mn in Azerbaijan & Turkiye in April

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra received record FDI in just nine months of 2024-25: Fadnavis

Niva Bupa

UK-based Bupa likely to increase stake in Niva Bupa Health Insurance

FDI

Govt looking at procedural easing to further promote FDI, says official

These remarks are important as certain reports have stated that the approval process for FDI applications from China has been streamlined.

At present, there is an inter-ministerial committee headed by the Home Secretary to consider applications under Press Note 3.

The bulk of FDI coming into India falls under the automatic approval route.

More From This Section

HDB financial services, HDFC Group

HDB Financial's ₹12,500 cr IPO approved: Key risks, strengths you must know

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 270 pts, tests 81,000; Eternal up 4%, Jio Fin 2%; breadth favours bulls

PremiumThe number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Smallcap auto ancillary stock surges 49% in 1 week; up 119% from April low

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

RVNL, Vodafone Idea see huge long build-up; ABFRL open bets jump over 100%

Aircraft, F 35

Microcap aerospace & defence stock zooms 36% in 2 days; here's why

Topics : foreign direct investments Foreign Direct Investment FDI Foreign direct investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon