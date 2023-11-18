Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Development of sustainable jet fuels must to decarbonise economy: Murmu

She was addressing the international conference-cum-exhibition on 'Aerospace and Aviation in 2047' organised by the Aeronautical Society of India to commemorate its 75th anniversary

Droupadi Murmu

"At the same time, there is also a need for upskilling and reskilling of the current workforce," she added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The development of sustainable jet fuels is a much-needed step to decarbonise the economy and there is also the need to rapidly adopt new propulsion technologies such as electric, hydrogen and hybrid at a large scale, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday.
Speaking at a conference in the national capital, she also emphasised that the decarbonisation of aero-propulsion is an onerous task "we will have to undertake because climate change and global warming are threatening the very existence of humans".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to her, the development of sustainable jet fuels is one of the much-needed steps to decarbonise the economy but it is hardest to achieve because traditional fuels are of very high density.
"Finding non-fossil sustainable resources which could replace these traditional fuels should be the priority objective because we are approaching a climate tipping point. To reduce our carbon footprint, we need to rapidly adopt new propulsion technologies at a large scale, such as electric, hydrogen, and hybrid," Murmu said.
She was addressing the international conference-cum-exhibition on 'Aerospace and Aviation in 2047' organised by the Aeronautical Society of India to commemorate its 75th anniversary.
The aerospace sector has been undergoing a transformative phase by bracing up for speed and runway-independent technologies for defence purposes, air mobility and transportation, she said and added that there is also the demanding task of cultivating human resources well versed and ready to tackle these issues in right earnest.
"At the same time, there is also a need for upskilling and reskilling of the current workforce," she added.
Mentioning about the successful completion of the Mars mission and the safe landing and roving near the Moon's South Pole, Murmu said India has proved that it has the willpower, potential, and capacity to accomplish what it sets out to achieve.
"The highest standards of quality, cost-effectiveness and punctuality have been the hallmarks of all of our projects. Future Aditya L1 and Gaganyaan missions will not only boost India's standing and embolden research but will also help humanity as a whole," she said.

Also Read

Reinstate 169 workers with full back wages: Supreme Court tells Jet Airways

Jet Airways shares bolt 5% as DCGA renews its air operator certificate

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Hardeep S Puri to flag off India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus

CM Khattar raises remuneration, retirement benefits of anganwadi workers

Developed nations must mobilise $100 bn for climate financing: OECD

India, Australia to focus on ramping strategic cooperation at 2+2 dialogue

Global economy: Inflation eases in US, UK; India's trade gap widens in Oct

IPEF's clean, fair economy deals shouldn't restrict policy space: GTRI

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jet Fuel Sustainable Development Airline sector

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon