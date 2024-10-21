Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / 'E-Shram: One Stop Solution' launched for welfare of unorganised workers

'E-Shram: One Stop Solution' launched for welfare of unorganised workers

The One Stop Solution entails consolidating and integrating data from various central ministries/departments into a single repository

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'e-Shram - One Stop Solution' for our workers in the unorganized sector | Photo: X/ @mansukhmandviya

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'e-Shram - One Stop Solution' for our workers in the unorganized sector | Photo: X/ @mansukhmandviya

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched the upgraded ‘e-Shram: One- stop solution' portal, which will provide seamless access to the government’s different social security schemes, including health, pension and food, to over 300 million workers from the unorganised sector.

“Every day, around 60,000 to 90,000 workers are joining the e-Shram platform, which demonstrates their confidence in this initiative. This platform will act as a bridge, connecting the workers to the numerous benefits offered by the government and making the registration process easier and more transparent,” said Mandaviya at the launch of the platform.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

One-stop solution entails consolidating and integrating data from various central ministries/ departments into a single repository. This initiative will also help in ensuring saturation of the schemes through identification of left-out potential beneficiaries both state and district-wise. Till now, the ministry had successfully integrated ten central schemes with the e-Shram database.

The schemes available on the portal are ration card, PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G), PMAY- Urban, National Career Service portal, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan, National Disability Pension, National Widow Pension, PM Matisya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).

In July, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget that the government would facilitate the provision of a wide array of services to labour, including those for employment and skilling, with a comprehensive integration of e-Shram with other portals for a one-stop solution.


 

Also Read

Premiumlabour strike

Labour unions in India: Adapting to new challenges amid global changes

Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia PM

Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim to visit Bangladesh today, focus on labour issues

market regulation

Best of BS Opinion: Labour market signals, green businesses and more

The Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they a

Fresh formal hirings increase in July by 2.5% to 1.05 million: EPFO data

delhi, india, unemployment, mumbai

Jobless rate stagnates at 3.2% in July 2023-June 2024, shows PLFS data

Topics : labour market unorganised sector Employment in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon