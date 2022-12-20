Fresh formal job creation fell for third straight month, show EPFO numbers

JUST IN
UTs top performer in Social Progress Index; Bihar, Jharkhand at bottom
Business Standard

Topics
job creation | Indian Economy | jobs

Shiva Rajora  |  New Delhi 

formal job creation
Surprisingly, enrolment of new male subscribers fell faster, by 26.1 per cent, than their female counterparts (25.5 per cent) in October

The number of fresh formal jobs created fell for the third straight month in October, as the quantum of new subscribers enrolling under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) that month declined by a sharp 25.9 per cent from the September levels, the latest payroll data released on Tuesday shows.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 20:37 IST

