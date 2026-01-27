Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / European wines to get less expensive following India-EU free trade deal

European wines to get less expensive following India-EU free trade deal

Under the pact, the duty on EU wines would fall from 150 per cent to 20 per cent (for expensive ones)

Wines

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

European wines are set to enter the Indian market at lower prices under the bilateral free trade agreement as India will provide import duty concessions under the pact, an official said.

Under the pact, the duty on EU wines would fall from 150 per cent to 20 per cent (for expensive ones).

For wines below 2.5 euros, there will be no duty concessions.

Indian wines, too, will get duty concessions in the EU member countries.

India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday announced the conclusion and finalisation of negotiations for a free trade agreement. The agreement is expected to be signed later this year and may come into force from early next year. The talks were concluded after 18 years. The negotiations started in 2007.

 

Also Read

cars, luxury cars, BMW

India offers EU automakers 6 times larger quota than UK, cuts car tariffs

Modi, Narendra Modi

India-EU FTA signed, energy sector offers $500 bn opportunity: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi, Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

Two decades in the making, India and EU reach deal opening up markets

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President

India, EU conclude 'mother of all' trade deals, says Ursula von der Leyen

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Apex Frozen Foods zooms 19% on heavy volumes; what's driving seafood stock?

Under the agreement, India will be giving duty concessions to the wines of the European Union (EU) in line with what it has agreed for Australia and New Zealand, but with slightly lower thresholds.

It was a key demand for the EU.

The official said Indian wine too will get market access in the EU, which can cater to the demands of the growing Indian diaspora. The EU will eliminate duties for Indian wine.

"Like auto, wine is one of the biggest exportable items for the Indian industry. So for them, it is very important. And we have given duty concessions in a calibrated way. The duties will be reduced in seven years," the official said.

India has given similar timelines for the sector in its FTA with Australia and New Zealand.

India has followed the model used in its Australia trade deal, under which wine tariffs fall gradually over 10 years.

India has also received a quota-based reduction in duties on table grapes from the EU. The EU imports about $1.4 billion worth of table grapes annually.

"We have got duty-free access for around $100 million, that is 85,000 tons of grapes. India can export at MFN (existing duty) rates also," the official said, adding that duty concessions are there for EU whiskies also.

In the alcoholic beverages segment, India's exports to the EU include wines ($1.4 million in 2024-25), blended whiskeys, Vodka, Brandy, and liqueurs ($24.5 million). The imports are wines ($7.9 million), blended whiskeys, brandy, Gin Tequila, Vodka, Liqueurs ($87.8 million).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tim Hodgson, Canada's energy and natural resources minister, center

Canada, India pledge to grow oil, petroleum trade in energy reset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

India-EU trade deal: Exports to double; tariff reductions on 96% goods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

India-EU FTA to be a 'living agreement' with multiple review mechanisms

India EU trade deal, modi, ursla

PM Modi announces signing of India-EU trade deal, hails landmark agreement

Russian oil

Russia oil flows into India show resilience, likely to continue into 2026

Topics : European Markets India-EU FTA pact India-EU ties India-EU FTA India-EU

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance