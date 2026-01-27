Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Apex Frozen Foods zooms 19% on heavy volumes; what's driving seafood stock?

Apex Frozen Foods zooms 19% on heavy volumes; what's driving seafood stock?

PM Modi said the India-EU FTA is a landmark partnership between two major economies, promising sweeping gains and new opportunities for businesses and consumers.

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Apex Frozen Foods stock zoomed 19% in Tuesday's trade.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 1:25 PM IST

Apex Frozen Foods share price today

 
Shares of Apex Frozen Foods zoomed up to 19 per cent to ₹313.20 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU)
 
The stock of the company engaged in the seafood business had hit a 52-week high of ₹350.20 on November 11, 2025.
 
At 12:17 PM; Apex Frozen Foods stock quoted 14 per cent higher at ₹299.95, as compared to 0.15 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over six-fold, with a combined 4.83 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

What's driving Apex stock price on Tuesday?

 
Meanwhile, Modi said the India-EU FTA is a landmark partnership between two major economies, promising sweeping gains and new opportunities for businesses and consumers, with boosts expected for textiles, gems and jewellery, and leather goods. Trade between India and the EU was worth $136.5 billion in the financial year ended March 2025. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
 
Apex Frozen Foods is among one of India’s leading shrimp processors and exporters. Starting as a processor, the company has steadily expanded through continuous investments to become a well-integrated player across the key areas of the shrimp value chain like the hatchery, processing and logistics/cold storage. The company exports its high-quality shrimp to foodservice companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores, and distributors across key markets such as the US, EU, UK, China and others.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

