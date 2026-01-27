Apex Frozen Foods share price today

Shares of Apex Frozen Foods zoomed up to 19 per cent to ₹313.20 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU)

The stock of the company engaged in the seafood business had hit a 52-week high of ₹350.20 on November 11, 2025.

At 12:17 PM; Apex Frozen Foods stock quoted 14 per cent higher at ₹299.95, as compared to 0.15 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over six-fold, with a combined 4.83 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What's driving Apex stock price on Tuesday?

Meanwhile, Modi said the India-EU FTA is a landmark partnership between two major economies, promising sweeping gains and new opportunities for businesses and consumers, with boosts expected for textiles, gems and jewellery, and leather goods. Trade between India and the EU was worth $136.5 billion in the financial year ended March 2025.

Apex Frozen Foods is among one of India’s leading shrimp processors and exporters. Starting as a processor, the company has steadily expanded through continuous investments to become a well-integrated player across the key areas of the shrimp value chain like the hatchery, processing and logistics/cold storage. The company exports its high-quality shrimp to foodservice companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores, and distributors across key markets such as the US, EU, UK, China and others.

Globally, seafood consumption continues to rise, driven by increasing health awareness and its positioning as a healthier alternative to red meat. Rising purchasing power, especially among the growing middle class, along with shifting dietary preferences, is further fueling demand for shrimp and diverse seafood options, Apex Frozen Foods said.

Shrimp sales to key markets such as the EU continued to demonstrate strong performance, with sales to the EU registering a year-on-year growth of 41 per cent in FY25. As a result, the EU's contribution to the overall sales mix rose to 39 per cent in FY25 from 26 per cent in the previous year, thereby enhancing the diversification of the sales portfolio. Going forward, the company remains focused on increasing the share of value-added products, given their higher realizations.

While sales to the US declined in Q2FY26, the EU market, excluding the United Kingdom, continued the growth momentum with year-on-year (YoY) sales growth of 18 per cent and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) sales growth of 21 per cent in Q2FY26. The non-US business share increased to 56 per cent in Q2FY26.

In Q2FY26, the gross profit increased by 76 per cent YoY and 9 per cent QoQ to ₹96 crore with a gross margin of 39 per cent. The margin improved by 1,200 bps YoY and 552 bps QoQ, supported by growth in realisation and stable farm gate prices. In Q2FY26, the average shrimp purchase price for the company was around ₹321 per kilo, which was flat, YoY and QoQ, Apex Frozen Foods said in the Q2 earnings conference call.

The management said they are hopeful of a fruitful outcome from the ongoing India-US trade deal talks and look forward to improving export trade with the US as well as other major markets like the EU.