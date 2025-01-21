Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Ex-RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan lauds Modi govt, hopes job market to get boost

Ex-RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan lauds Modi govt, hopes job market to get boost

The Modi government has done a lot of good work on the infrastructure front but the other key pillar that needs to boost consumption is the job market, he said

Raghuram Rajan

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Davos
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday lauded the Modi government for doing a lot of good work on the infrastructure front in India and hoped there would be some concrete steps in the upcoming Budget to boost the job market.

Speaking at a session on the US dollar here at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Rajan also said the depreciation in rupee to near Rs 85-level against the US dollar is more because of the strengthening of the American currency rather than any domestic factor.

The Modi government has done a lot of good work on the infrastructure front but the other key pillar that needs to boost consumption is the job market, he said.

 

India is growing at 6 per cent, which is actually great but when we look at per capita figures, it needs to grow much faster, Rajan said.

There is an urgent need to boost the job market, he said, adding, "a Union Budget is due in the next few days and hopefully we will see something there".

Also Read

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan opposes excluding food inflation in setting interest rates

Raghuram Rajan, a former governor of India's central bank

Govt needs to promote labour-intensive industries for jobs: Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan, a former governor of India's central bank

India doing well in infra; needs to do more to boost manufacturing: Rajan

Raghuram Rajan

Bimal Jalan to Raghuram Rajan: 10 key lateral entries in govt before 2014

PremiumBook Review

The Gujaratis: Salil Tripathi's book shines but falters under its ambition

When people talk about US dollar remaining supreme in the next 25 years, it is certainly based on expectations that the world will remain united, he said.

When people talk about a non-central bank digital currency gaining ground as a widespread means of payment, a key concern among central banks especially outside North America and the Euro bloc, it is a fear of weaponisation, he added.

If you are in an emerging market, you are really worried about dollar. I won't comment on what is the real rate, but there are concerns, Rajan said.

Central banks of many emerging markets are being forced to intervene to arrest decline of their currencies against dollar but the point is they should not as it's not their fault, he said.

Rajan also ruled out any immediate possibility of a common currency for BRICS grouping.

"For BRICS to have a common currency, we need to sort a lot many geopolitical issues. There are concerns between India and China, while other members have separate issues. I don't see that happening anytime soon," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Central, state ministers unveil India Pavilion at WEF's Davos summit

Central, state ministers unveil India Pavilion at WEF's Davos summit

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Possibility of more US energy coming to India, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump lays out trade policy, targets countries with trade surplus

Rupee vs $

Rupee gave up early gains post Trump's Mexico, Canada tariff threat

tax

Faceless tax assessments: Benefits, challenges, solutions for improvement

Topics : Raghuram Rajan RBI Governor Modi govt job market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon